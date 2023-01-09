ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, CT

Firefighters Battle House Fire, Ignited Propane Supply, Live Wires All At Once In Clinton

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LIgH_0k8sA8Zp00
Firefighters battle a house fire in Clinton. Photo Credit: Facebook/Clinton Volunteer Fire Department

A Connecticut house fire that also ignited a propane supply and knocked down power lines left one person injured.

On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Middlesex County were sent to a home in Clinton located in the area of Nod Road and East Shore Drive for a reported house fire, according to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Once there, firefighters had to contend with the structure fire, the ignited propane supply, and live power wires that had been knocked down onto the ground. A nearby garage was also exposed to the flames.

One person was taken to a nearby clinic to be evaluated for their injuries. No one else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Departments from Madison, Killingworth. Guilford and Old Saybrook helped out with the response to the fire.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home,...
BRENTWOOD, NY
NBC Connecticut

Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Met-Ed Lebanon Shot At, Police Say

Someone opened fire at the Met-Ed building in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to the police. Police were called to shots fired at the building at 600 South 5th Avenue on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:57 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was clear that no one was hurt but...
LEBANON, CT
WTNH

Lanes reopen after 3-car crash on Rt. 9 South in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash partially closed Route 9 South in Berlin on Thursday morning. The crash took place between exits 21 and 20S around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT. Lanes were closed for approximately two hours, and the highway reopened after 8 a.m. Officials have not stated what may have caused […]
BERLIN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
451K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy