Michigan State

Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.
Virginia Energy Director John Warren retires

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — John Warren has been in the energy industry for seven years, serving under three of Virginia's governors during his time as the Virginia Department of Energy's director. On January 13, Warren announced he is retiring. He leaves behind him many successes, including a complete reorganization...
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
