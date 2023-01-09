Read full article on original website
WSET
Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.
WSET
Virginia Energy Director John Warren retires
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — John Warren has been in the energy industry for seven years, serving under three of Virginia's governors during his time as the Virginia Department of Energy's director. On January 13, Warren announced he is retiring. He leaves behind him many successes, including a complete reorganization...
WSET
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
WSET
'Money back to taxpayers:' State Senators pinpoint the budget as a pressing issue in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Senate is ramping things up with their first day of the new 2023 session and both sides of the aisle said there's a lot of work to be done starting on day one. Republican Senator Mark Peake, 22nd District, and Democrat Senator Creigh Deeds,...
WSET
Amtrak train carrying Northern Va. passengers stranded in South Carolina
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of passengers departing Northern Virginia were stuck on an Amtrak Auto Train for more than 24 hours and still have no estimate of when they will be able to get off the train. The Amtrak Auto Train left Lorton, Va. Monday night on a...
WSET
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
WSET
'Decisions were being made in secret:' Virginia Parole Board's plan to win back trust
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On day one in office, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 firing the previous Virginia Parole Board and requesting a review of the entire department. New Parole Board Chairman Chadwick Dotson released a 26-page report detailing his findings on January 9, 2023. "My job...
WSET
W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner announces he will run for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has joined a growing number of people who said they will run for governor in the Mountain State in 2024. Now in his second term, Warner announced at a news conference Tuesday that he will be a Republican...
WSET
Florida man, 72, leads deputies on 20-mile chase while armed with AR-style rifle
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPEC) — A 72-year-old man led Florida sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase while armed with an AR-style rifle. The ordeal began when police in Cape Coral notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office that a chase over the Midpoint Bridge carried into Fort Myers. Investigators said...
WSET
Truck driver wins $1M in new year lottery in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Tim Allen went to Mills Grill & Grocery for a barbeque sandwich. He left with a million-dollar lottery ticket. Allen bought two tickets for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle while he was getting his sandwich at the store just outside of Danville. One of...
WSET
Friday's jackpot rises to $1.35 billion; 3 Va. tickets win $10k from Tuesday drawing
(WSET) — Over 178,000 people in Virginia won a prize Tuesday night in the latest Mega Millions drawing, but none among them won the $1.1 billion jackpot ticket. Now the jackpot has risen to $1.35 billion so far ahead of Friday's drawing. Three tickets in Virginia won $10,000 by...
