Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
WKBW-TV
How to improve birth outcomes
In 2021, according to the CDC, 1 in 10 babies were born premature in the U.S. Since 2018, there’s also been a 37% increase in the U.S. maternal death rate during pregnancy and labor and delivery – but those numbers are staggeringly worse for women of color. Multiple...
Comments / 0