First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma.

JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond.

A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.

No customers will actually enter the 17,000 square foot building, instead they will scan a QR code when they arrive and an employee will run out to the car with their order. There will be no minimum order and no additional fees for pickup.

“By opening JackBe, we’re introducing a new way for customers to shop that provides convenience...” JackBe CEO Alex Ruhter said in the news release. “We have studied customers’ needs and created a shopping experience that’s designed specifically for busy people.”

JackBe was founded in OKC in 2022 with just five full-time employees. The Edmond store will be the first of three locations scheduled to open in 2023.

