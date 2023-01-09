ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-investigate-shooting-on-turnpike-rd-in-portsmouth/.
13News Now

Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
WAVY News 10

ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center

ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …. Crash on Chesapeake Expressway results in fatality, …. Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher …. ODU squanders late lead and lose to Coastal Carolina …. Coastal Carolina connected on three late free throws in the Chanticleers 67-66 come from behind...
