FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Former Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired in a letter to the vice mayor and city council.
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
Superintendent: 6-year-old’s backpack searched before Richneck shooting
During a virtual Town Hall with Richneck parents on Thursday, officials say that at least one administrator knew that the six-year-old student may have had a weapon on him hours before the shooting happened.
Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
'A true hero:' Chesapeake sheriff talks about deputy, friend hurt in shootout
A Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy is still in the hospital after he was critically wounded in a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton Wednesday.
Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide
Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.
Search for suspect in Dec. 27 Portsmouth homicide continues: Police
Portsmouth police are trying to find a suspect who authorities said is connected to a deadly shooting on Washington Street last month.
Windsor Officers refuse to apologize to army lieutenant who is suing them
Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario accused the pair of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search of his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of Windsor on December 5, 2020.
Details emerge on shootout with murder suspect that left Chesapeake deputy hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said one of his deputies remains in critical condition on Thursday. 55-year-old Scott Chambers works as an investigator for the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Along with his team, he helps other jurisdictions arrest homicide suspects. Chambers was part...
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Man injured following shooting on West Rd. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:36 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rd. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher shot by student
Coastal Fermentory is hosting an event to help raise money for the Richneck Elementary School teacher that was shot by her 6-year-old student.
Timeline: Richneck Elementary School shooting
On Jan. 9 NNPD Chief Steve Drew held a press conference and shared detailed information about the timeline of the shooting. This is a timeline of the case, as it stands currently.
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center
