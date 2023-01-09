ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal

EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Latest ‘Twitter Files’ reveal execs warned Dems of false Russian bot claims — but didn’t tell public

Twitter let Democrats spread a false narrative that “Russian bots” were making a Republican memo on FBI surveillance abuse trend in 2018, according to the 14th installment of the “Twitter Files,” released Thursday.  The failure of the website to push back as Democrats used the bot claims to discredit findings by Rep. Devin Nunes of flaws in the Trump-Russia investigation, was “one of the more shameful episodes in the recent history of our media,” according to independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi The conservative California Republican had submitted the report “detailing abuses by the FBI in obtaining FISA surveillance authority against Trump-connected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER

2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailycoin.com

BlockFi Executives Lost $800M of Equity in FTX Collapse: Reports

BlockFi executives lost about $800 million in equity holdings as a result of a loan from FTX. It was revealed that the executives granted themselves a $500,000 salary increment. The filing also revealed other notable withdrawals by senior members of the crypto lender. FTX, BlockFi, and Sam Bankman-Fried are pursuing...
dailycoin.com

Binance.US Gets Green Signal to Acquire Voyager From US Court

Voyager Digital has received initial court approval for its $1.02 billion acquisition deal with Binance.US. However, Judge Michael Wiles ruled that creditors must approve Voyager’s move. In an earlier filing, the SEC questioned the lack of adequate information about Bianance.US’s acquisition of Voyager. The bankruptcy court approval came...
beckerspayer.com

New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on

A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qhubonews.com

President Biden gave a speech about the economy and the steps he is taking to fight inflation.

THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. Sorry I’m a little late. And I’m due at the — please, have a seat — the National Cathedral at a little after 11:00. But good morning. Today, we’ve got some good news — good news about the economy. For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down. Measured over the last 12 months, it has fallen 6.5 — to 6.5 percent. That’s down from 7.1 percent the month before. It’s down from 9.1 percent this summer. Inflation is now at its lowest level since October of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Biden’s Classified Documents Increase Pressure On DA Fani Willis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 11, 2023) – The discovery that President Joe Biden, while vice president, may have knowingly or otherwise removed and retained classified documents substantially increases the burden on Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis to secure some punishment for former president Donald Trump. The Problem With ESG...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

