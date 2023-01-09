Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal
EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
Top Republican writes to Treasury demanding information about Biden family's suspicious transactions
Comer, R-Ky., wrote one letter to Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen pressing her on the Biden family's 'suspicious business transactions.'
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Immigration policy proposals encouraging as staffing solution, senior living provider groups say
As senior living and other long-term care providers continue to face severe workforce shortages, advocacy groups report being encouraged by recent steps taken by the Biden administration to address immigration. The White House unveiled a new immigration policy Jan. 5 that it said will increase security at the Southwest border...
dailycoin.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss Responds to SEC’s Charges, Calls Them ‘Manufactured Parking Ticket’
Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss called the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to charge the crypto exchange for selling unregistered securities “totally counterproductive” and “super lame.”. Winklevoss claimed that Gemini has been in talks with the SEC about its Earn program for 17 months. The Winklevoss...
Latest ‘Twitter Files’ reveal execs warned Dems of false Russian bot claims — but didn’t tell public
Twitter let Democrats spread a false narrative that “Russian bots” were making a Republican memo on FBI surveillance abuse trend in 2018, according to the 14th installment of the “Twitter Files,” released Thursday. The failure of the website to push back as Democrats used the bot claims to discredit findings by Rep. Devin Nunes of flaws in the Trump-Russia investigation, was “one of the more shameful episodes in the recent history of our media,” according to independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi The conservative California Republican had submitted the report “detailing abuses by the FBI in obtaining FISA surveillance authority against Trump-connected...
New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Biden's private office included classified materials from his tenure as vice president
( CNN ) - On Monday, Biden's lawyers said that discovered last autumn, they had uncovered a private office where President Joe Biden had been working on certain sensitive papers from his tenure as vice president.
iheart.com
The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER
2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
wealthinsidermag.com
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on US Economy: ‘I Shouldn’t Ever Use the Word Hurricane’
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he “shouldn’t ever use the word hurricane” when warning about the U.S. economy. However, he insisted that there are “storm clouds” that “could be a hurricane.”. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on US Economy. The chief executive of global...
Major media want to know who guaranteed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Eight major media outlets on Thursday asked the U.S. judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case to make public the names of two people who helped guarantee the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's $250 million bond.
dailycoin.com
BlockFi Executives Lost $800M of Equity in FTX Collapse: Reports
BlockFi executives lost about $800 million in equity holdings as a result of a loan from FTX. It was revealed that the executives granted themselves a $500,000 salary increment. The filing also revealed other notable withdrawals by senior members of the crypto lender. FTX, BlockFi, and Sam Bankman-Fried are pursuing...
dailycoin.com
Binance.US Gets Green Signal to Acquire Voyager From US Court
Voyager Digital has received initial court approval for its $1.02 billion acquisition deal with Binance.US. However, Judge Michael Wiles ruled that creditors must approve Voyager’s move. In an earlier filing, the SEC questioned the lack of adequate information about Bianance.US’s acquisition of Voyager. The bankruptcy court approval came...
beckerspayer.com
New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on
A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
White House blast 'backwards' Republican proposal on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday sharply criticized what it called a “backwards” bill introduced by House Republicans that would limit presidential authority to tap the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which President Biden has done repeatedly in an effort to bring down gas prices. Known as...
qhubonews.com
President Biden gave a speech about the economy and the steps he is taking to fight inflation.
THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. Sorry I’m a little late. And I’m due at the — please, have a seat — the National Cathedral at a little after 11:00. But good morning. Today, we’ve got some good news — good news about the economy. For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down. Measured over the last 12 months, it has fallen 6.5 — to 6.5 percent. That’s down from 7.1 percent the month before. It’s down from 9.1 percent this summer. Inflation is now at its lowest level since October of 2021.
ValueWalk
Biden’s Classified Documents Increase Pressure On DA Fani Willis
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 11, 2023) – The discovery that President Joe Biden, while vice president, may have knowingly or otherwise removed and retained classified documents substantially increases the burden on Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis to secure some punishment for former president Donald Trump. The Problem With ESG...
