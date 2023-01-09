2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO