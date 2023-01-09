Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
KREM
Suspect in Spokane murder currently in Florida jail for unrelated charges
Corbin Hood has been identified as a suspect in the July 2022 homicide of his girlfriend. He is currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida.
iheart.com
Police Have Released New Details On The Idaho College Murders?!
Police are releasing new details about the suspect and the events that occurred at the Idaho college murders! They explain that they were able to link DNA from the scene and trash thrown in the neighbor's trash can to the suspect! Watch the video above for more details!
FOX 28 Spokane
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
DNA left on murder weapon led deputies to arrest in Deer Park case
DEER PARK, Washington - When Spokane County deputies tested evidence collected from a knife found at the scene of a Deer Park murder, the system revealed a match: a convicted felon who was already in jail for several other crimes in the Spokane area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Community rallies in support of Mossuto’s Italian Restaurant after thief steals thousands
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane family-owned restaurant is dealing with a small business’ worst nightmare. Mossuto’s Italian Restaurant in North Spokane was broken into last month, with the thief taking thousands of dollars. “I put so much trust in my employees and the community and everything like...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn’t contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted,...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane stabbing suspect flees, victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman suspected in a north Spokane stabbing is on the loose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, where they didn’t find the victim nor the suspect.
Spokane Burglary Suspect Arrested After Being Caught in the Act, Later Released on Own Recognizance
SPOKANE - On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a Spokane Valley Deputy responded to Déjà Vu, located at 8722 E. Sprague Avenue, for the report of a burglary alarm. As he arrived, he noticed the front door had been smashed, and the door frame was damaged.
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif’s Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d’Alene.
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
newsnationnow.com
Did Bryan Kohberger discuss demons online in 2011?
(NewsNation) — A series of posts found online are now suspected by many to have been written by Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager. NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield speaks with Lauren Matthias, the host of “Hidden: A True Crime Podcast,” who uncovered the posts with the true crime community. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Matthias also weighs in about what the posts say.
Man who reported girlfriend’s death now suspect in murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the man who reported his girlfriend’s death in July 2022 is now a suspect in her murder. On July 24, officers responded to Boone and Cedar to a call from a man who said he found his girlfriend dead. The caller was later identified as 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood. Detectives began an investigation, and...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
