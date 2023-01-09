Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
What to know if you’re attending the Spurs 50th-anniversary game at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – If you are planning to head to the Spurs’ 50th-anniversary game on Friday, there are some things you should know before attending the momentous game. The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Alamodome at 100 Montana St.
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas
The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
KSAT 12
How to get to the Alamodome for the Spurs game - free parking, bus options and road closures to avoid
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans are expected to pack downtown for this Friday’s record-setting game at the Alamodome. It’ll be a time to reminisce on the 50-year history of the Spurs, their five championships, and their time at HemisFair Arena, the Alamodome and the AT&T Center.
KSAT 12
KSAT 12′s top 12 moments in Spurs’ Alamodome history
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are heading back to the Alamodome for one night on Friday, to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary. The team is attempting to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record when they host the Golden State Warriors. The downtown San Antonio venue...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio encourages Spurs fans to arrive early for game to avoid traffic, parking issues
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is encouraging fans attending the Spurs 50th-anniversary game to plan ahead and arrive early to avoid traffic and parking issues. The San Antonio Spurs will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Alamodome. More...
KSAT 12
Vintage photos show San Antonio Spurs through the years at the Alamodome
The year 2023 marks a special anniversary for San Antonio and Spurs fans, specifically. Fifty years ago this year, the Spurs debuted in the Alamo City after the franchise moved here from Dallas, where they were the Chaparrals. The team — which was in the American Basketball Association until it...
San Antonio, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Houston Texans nominate Uvalde HS head football coach for NFL High School Coach of the Year
The Don Shula NFL HS Coach of the Year award looks at coaches who embody what the winningest coach in NFL history excelled at in his own 33-year career.
