San Antonio, TX

Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT 12′s top 12 moments in Spurs’ Alamodome history

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are heading back to the Alamodome for one night on Friday, to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary. The team is attempting to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record when they host the Golden State Warriors. The downtown San Antonio venue...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

San Antonio, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The New Braunfels Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Holy Cross Of San Antonio on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

