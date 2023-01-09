NFL Releases 2023 Draft First-Round Order

TFP File Photo

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.

The draft order is determined by the following procedures:

(A) The winner of the Super Bowl game selects last, and the loser selects next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season.

(B) The losers of the Conference Championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(C) The losers of the Divisional Playoffs select 25th through 28th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(D) The losers of the Wild Card games select 19th through 24th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club’s regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

If ties still exist between teams in the same division or the same conference, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method is used, whichever is applicable.

If ties still exist, the procedures for breaking ties for teams of different conferences shall be applied.

Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the Draft.

2023 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1.Chicago Bears3140.1761631223.571 2.Houston Texans3131.2061371484.481 3.Arizona Cardinals4130.2351531360.529 4.Indianapolis Colts4121.2651461394.512 5.Denver Broncos(traded to Seattle)5120.2941381492.4816.Los Angeles Rams(traded to Detroit)5120.2941491390.517 7.Las Vegas Raiders6110.3531361512.474 8.Atlanta Falcons7100.4121341531.4679.Carolina Panthers7100.4121361511.47410.New Orleans Saints(traded to Philadelphia)7100.4121461420.50711.Tennessee Titans7100.4121431386.50912.Cleveland Browns(traded to Houston)7100.4121491352.52413.New York Jets7100.4121541320.538 14.New England Patriots890.4711431421.50215.Green Bay Packers890.4711501362.524 16.Washington Commanders881.5001531324.536 17.Pittsburgh Steelers980.5291481371.51918.Detroit Lions980.5291531332.535 19.Tampa Bay Buccaneers #890.4711451430.503 20.Seattle Seahawks #980.5291331551.46221.Jacksonville Jaguars #980.5291321516.46722.Miami Dolphins #(choice forfeited)980.5291531321.537 23.New York Giants #971.5591501354.526 24.Los Angeles Chargers #1070.5881271602.44325.Baltimore Ravens #1070.5881451401.509 26.Dallas Cowboys #1250.7061431396.507 27.Cincinnati Bengals #1240.7501381340.507 28.San Francisco 49ers #(traded to Denver via Miami)1340.7651201681.41729.Minnesota Vikings #1340.7651351503.474 30.Buffalo Bills #1330.8131321380.489 31.Kansas City Chiefs #1430.8241291562.45332.Philadelphia Eagles1430.8241341496.474

