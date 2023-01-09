ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Celebrating Black Excellence and Service in South Florida

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of being measured by the content of your character proudly lives on in South Florida!. The following events are true testaments to this legacy, and highlight how the local community continues to spotlight Black achievements and giving back to those around and within it.
HOMESTEAD, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $45 Million, This Miami Beach Villa is Where Relaxed Island Living Meets Worldly Sophistication

28 West Di Lido Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 28 W Di Lido Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is stunning home where relaxed island living meets worldly sophistication, incredible features include 12ft ceilings, column-free living, 54ft of automated glass, media bookshelf, wine bar, & vapor fireplace highlight the textured travertine and white oak palette. This Home in Miami Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28 West Di Lido Drive, please contact Dina Goldentayer (Phone: 786-277-7539) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Local organization to hold tribute remembering 2010 earthquake in Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Family Action Network Movement (FANM) and several ally organizations will hold a commemoration and tribute to the victims of the 7.0 Richter scale earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010. The hurricane destroyed Haiti’s entire infrastructure and killed over 250,000 people. This commemoration will occur on Thursday,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million

9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

M-DCPS Students Have Until January 15 to Apply for Magnet Programs

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students, who are interested in applying for a Magnet program for the 2023-2024 school year, have a week left to sign up before the January 15 deadline. Students in all grade levels can enjoy more than 370 Magnet programs and specialized courses with unique thematic...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs

The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school

MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
MIAMI, FL

