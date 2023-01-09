Celeb-loved workout clothing and equipment: 15 top fitness finds

Not sure where to start your fitness shopping? Don’t sweat it.

While many stars have personal trainers on their payroll — and gyms in their sprawling homes — not all of their fitness favorites require a Hollywood-sized paycheck.

Whether they’re stepping out in colorful sports bras or toting trendy water bottles , celebrities bring us plenty of style inspiration even while working out.

After all, in addition to making leggings part of their everyday uniforms like the rest of us, famous folks also have their fair share of footwear and workout gadget go-tos that just might make your wellness routine more fun (and fashionable).

Below, discover some of the best fitness finds to add to your cart this year, according to stars like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

Olivia Wilde seems to go wild for lululemon leggings. GC Images

lululemon

Celebrities’ pant preferences align when it comes to lululemon’s Align leggings. Meghan Markle sported some while flying home from her 2019 baby shower, while Olivia Wilde wore hers on repeat in 2022. The workout-ready look also comes in a cropped version (from $88), which Chrissy Teigen favors.

Alo Yoga

Whether you’re racking up reps or brushing up on yoga poses, you’ll look good in this sleek style, which occupied one of the top spots on our roundup of celeb-loved leggings . Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber — to name just a few — all adore the Airbrush.

If bike shorts are more your speed, Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hilary Duff have been spotted in the brand’s 7-Inch Biker Short ($68).

Year of Ours

Tackle New Year’s resolutions in Year of Ours’ ribbed leggings, a favorite of models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Page Six Style also tried and loved the football pant-inspired style .

Meghan Markle toted her yoga mat in Toronto. SplashNews.com

B Yoga

Looking to go with the (yoga) flow this year? Meghan Markle was spotted toting her B Yoga mat in Toronto in 2016, while Cher told Vogue she outfitted her fitness room with Alo Yoga’s Warrior Mat ($128) this year.

Therabody

When it comes to unwinding post-workout, stars like Kylie Jenner and Oprah swear by Therabody’s massage guns. The latter media mogul praised this mini version on her 2022 “Favorite Things” list , writing that it’s “even more compact and lighter than the original mini — and just look at the desert rose hue.”

Bala Bangles

Pilates regular Hailey Bieber added some resistance to her workout with these weighted bangles, which featured in a mid-sweat session snap shared by trainer Liana Levi last summer.

Fidus

Even Kardashians love an Amazon find. Khloé showed off her gallon-sized bottle on her Instagram Stories in 2021. When followers asked where it was from, she replied that “of course it was on Amazon.”

Alicia Keys is one of Peloton’s many famous fans. aliciakeys/Instagram

Peloton

A slew of stars have taken Peloton’s at-home bikes for a spin, including Kate Hudson, who once told Us Weekly that the popular workout is “literally [her] favorite thing.”

Alicia Keys also tried the bike while belting out a song, inspired by Miley Cyrus’ and Lizzo’s singing treadmill workouts.

Hydrow

Oprah called a version of Hydrow’s rowing machine a “great, low-impact way to sweat” on her 2021 “Favorite Things” list, while Khloé Kardashian recently partnered with the brand.

the ness

Famous folks jump at the chance to take The Ness’ trampoline workout classes, with celeb fans including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa.

Eva Longoria uses the brand’s trampoline at home, having posted an Instagram video of herself hopping on one while wearing Bala Bangles for added resistance.

Even royals sport sneakers. SplashNews.com

Adidas

Looking to boost your sneaker collection? Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle both own Adidas Ultraboosts, with the Duchess of Sussex sporting hers in 2019.

Her love for Adidas hasn’t faded over the years; in her buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries , Markle can be spotted in a pair of Ultraboosts from the brand’s collaboration with Stella McCartney.

Nike

Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner both kicked off 2023 in these Nike kicks, which they each styled with legging and white calf socks.

Hoka

When it comes to running shoes, Hoka One One has long been one of stars’ top picks. Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie and Kris Jenner all own earlier versions of the Bondi, while Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Julianne Hough instead opt for the brand’s colorful Clifton Sneakers ($140).

Hailey Bieber’s closet is packed with pieces from Alo Yoga, including the Splendor Bra. ENT / SplashNews.com

Alo Yoga

Looking for a sporty style that just might be too cute to keep covered? Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae have all let their Splendor Bras do double duty as shirts.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective doesn’t just make some of Oprah’s “favorite” leggings ; it’s also the brand behind the racerback sports bras stars like Kerry Washington, Lucy Hale, Sophie Turner and Dakota Fanning all own.