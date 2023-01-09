ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb-loved workout clothing and equipment: 15 top fitness finds

By Hannah Southwick
 3 days ago

Not sure where to start your fitness shopping? Don’t sweat it.

While many stars have personal trainers on their payroll — and gyms in their sprawling homes — not all of their fitness favorites require a Hollywood-sized paycheck.

Whether they’re stepping out in colorful sports bras or toting trendy water bottles , celebrities bring us plenty of style inspiration even while working out.

After all, in addition to making leggings part of their everyday uniforms like the rest of us, famous folks also have their fair share of footwear and workout gadget go-tos that just might make your wellness routine more fun (and fashionable).

Below, discover some of the best fitness finds to add to your cart this year, according to stars like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

Best workout leggings
Olivia Wilde seems to go wild for lululemon leggings.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant (from $98)
lululemon

Celebrities’ pant preferences align when it comes to lululemon’s Align leggings. Meghan Markle sported some while flying home from her 2019 baby shower, while Olivia Wilde wore hers on repeat in 2022. The workout-ready look also comes in a cropped version (from $88), which Chrissy Teigen favors.

buy now Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging ($98)
Alo Yoga

Whether you’re racking up reps or brushing up on yoga poses, you’ll look good in this sleek style, which occupied one of the top spots on our roundup of celeb-loved leggings . Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber — to name just a few — all adore the Airbrush.

If bike shorts are more your speed, Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hilary Duff have been spotted in the brand’s 7-Inch Biker Short ($68).

buy now Year of Ours Ribbed Football Leggings ($114)
Year of Ours

Tackle New Year’s resolutions in Year of Ours’ ribbed leggings, a favorite of models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Page Six Style also tried and loved the football pant-inspired style .

buy now Best workout accessories
Meghan Markle toted her yoga mat in Toronto.
B Yoga Everyday Mat ($104)
B Yoga

Looking to go with the (yoga) flow this year? Meghan Markle was spotted toting her B Yoga mat in Toronto in 2016, while Cher told Vogue she outfitted her fitness room with Alo Yoga’s Warrior Mat ($128) this year.

buy now Theragun Mini 2.0 ($199)
Therabody

When it comes to unwinding post-workout, stars like Kylie Jenner and Oprah swear by Therabody’s massage guns. The latter media mogul praised this mini version on her 2022 “Favorite Things” list , writing that it’s “even more compact and lighter than the original mini — and just look at the desert rose hue.”

buy now Bala Bangles (from $55)
Bala Bangles

Pilates regular Hailey Bieber added some resistance to her workout with these weighted bangles, which featured in a mid-sweat session snap shared by trainer Liana Levi last summer.

buy now Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle ($28)
Fidus

Even Kardashians love an Amazon find. Khloé showed off her gallon-sized bottle on her Instagram Stories in 2021. When followers asked where it was from, she replied that “of course it was on Amazon.”

buy now Best workout machines
Alicia Keys is one of Peloton’s many famous fans.
Original Peloton Bike ($1,445)
Peloton

A slew of stars have taken Peloton’s at-home bikes for a spin, including Kate Hudson, who once told Us Weekly that the popular workout is “literally [her] favorite thing.”

Alicia Keys also tried the bike while belting out a song, inspired by Miley Cyrus’ and Lizzo’s singing treadmill workouts.

buy now Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine ($1,695)
Hydrow

Oprah called a version of Hydrow’s rowing machine a “great, low-impact way to sweat” on her 2021 “Favorite Things” list, while Khloé Kardashian recently partnered with the brand.

buy now The Ness Trampoline ($500)
the ness

Famous folks jump at the chance to take The Ness’ trampoline workout classes, with celeb fans including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa.

Eva Longoria uses the brand’s trampoline at home, having posted an Instagram video of herself hopping on one while wearing Bala Bangles for added resistance.

buy now Best sneakers
Even royals sport sneakers.
Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoe (from $54)
Adidas

Looking to boost your sneaker collection? Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle both own Adidas Ultraboosts, with the Duchess of Sussex sporting hers in 2019.

Her love for Adidas hasn’t faded over the years; in her buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries , Markle can be spotted in a pair of Ultraboosts from the brand’s collaboration with Stella McCartney.

buy now Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes ($120)
Nike

Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner both kicked off 2023 in these Nike kicks, which they each styled with legging and white calf socks.

buy now Hoka One One Bondi X Sneaker ($215)
Hoka

When it comes to running shoes, Hoka One One has long been one of stars’ top picks. Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie and Kris Jenner all own earlier versions of the Bondi, while Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Julianne Hough instead opt for the brand’s colorful Clifton Sneakers ($140).

buy now Best sports bras
Hailey Bieber’s closet is packed with pieces from Alo Yoga, including the Splendor Bra.
Alo Yoga Splendor Bra ($54)
Alo Yoga

Looking for a sporty style that just might be too cute to keep covered? Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae have all let their Splendor Bras do double duty as shirts.

buy now Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra ($46)
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective doesn’t just make some of Oprah’s “favorite” leggings ; it’s also the brand behind the racerback sports bras stars like Kerry Washington, Lucy Hale, Sophie Turner and Dakota Fanning all own.

buy now

Page Six

