‘Bachelor’ alum Corinne Olympios, boyfriend Jerry Morris break up after 1 year

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

The “Bachelor” alum Corinne Olympios and her boyfriend, Jerry Morris, have broken up after nearly one year of dating, Page Six has learned.

“They were both very busy with their own careers,” a source exclusively tells us. “Corine has a huge project she’ll be announcing in the spring.”

Despite their careers keeping them apart, the insider adds that they also struggled with “trust issues that were weighing heavily on their relationship.”

Olympios and Morris began dating a little less than a year ago.
colympios/Instagram

“There seemed to be a lot of factors that played into it, but Corinne is doing great and excited to move onto the next chapter,” the source assures us.

Olympios’ rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The insider tells us the exes faced “trust issues” in their relationship.
colympios/Instagram

Olympios, 31, confirmed her relationship with the music manager to ET back in June.

“Corinne has been dating Jerry and she’s really happy. It’s a new relationship, in the beginning stages, but she’s really excited. He treats her amazing and she’s optimistic, while enthusiastic to see how their relationship develops,” her rep told the outlet at the time.

The “Bachelor In Paradise” alum went Instagram-official with Morris in July.
colympios/Instagram

The former reality TV star then made her relationship Instagram-official in July with a sweet snap of them sharing a smooch.

“Like bread and butter,” she captioned the post , to which Morris commented, “my queen😍.”

Prior to Morris, the Aura Sugar Co. founder sparked romance rumors with Scott Disick after they were photographed hanging out in Miami in May. However, a source told Us Weekly that they were just friends.

“Nothing serious is going on between Corinne and Scott. They were hanging out with a group that night,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Olympios and Disick were photographed leaving an event together in Miami last spring.
BACKGRID

Fans were introduced to Olympios when she competed in Nick Viall’s Season 21 of “The Bachelor” which premiered in 2017.

Olympios instantly became a controversial character, but she found a way to capture Viall’s heart as she made it to the final four hometowns until getting eliminated afterward.

She later starred in Season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

