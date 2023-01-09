Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Former Hillcrest standout Brandon Bishop announces transfer to Liberty
Tuscaloosa native Brandon Bishop will continue his college football career at Liberty University in Philadelphia, Pa. Bishop, who plays safety, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday, with the caption: “Can’t stop what God has planned.”. Liberty is the third college program Bishop has been a part...
wvua23.com
Paul Bryant football introduces new head coach
Paul Bryant High School has its new head football coach. John McKenzie was introduced at the high school on Wednesday afternoon, having a chance to meet parents and the Cottondale community. McKenzie says “support” is essential in building a successful program. “People want to invest in successful things.”...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City School Board approves hire for new head football coach
Paul W. Bryant High School will soon get a new head football coach. The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved the hiring of John McKenzie, Tuesday evening. McKenzie was the head football coach for Murphy High School last season, where he finished 2-7; however, in 2021, he led the Vigor High School Wolves to win 4A State Championship.
wvua23.com
Hank Williams Jr. back in Tuscaloosa May 12
If you missed out the last time Hank Williams Jr. was in Tuscaloosa or you’re jonesing for another night of his Southern rock stylings, you’re in luck. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater announced Tuesday that Williams will return May 12 with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on...
wvua23.com
Monday Muster: Tuscaloosa VA’s Whole Health program
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides health care and wellness services for veterans around West Alabama. One of those services is the Whole Health program, which equips veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Whole Health Program Manager Lashaunda Lark-Darien said the service ensures veterans can focus on...
wvua23.com
Assistant principal promoted at Alberta School of Performing Arts
The Alberta School of Performing Arts has a new principal, and she’s already familiar with the building, the staff and the students. Former Assistant Principal Chenale Taylor-Maye is taking over the position after the Tuscaloosa Board of Education approved the move during Tuesday’s board meeting. “As the newly...
wvua23.com
Kentuck gets $10K grant for Boxes of Joy program
Kentuck Art Center‘s Boxes of Joy program is growing with the help of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Boxes of Joy helps provide art supply kits and arts instruction for children in Tuscaloosa and Northport who are economically disadvantaged or incarcerated. “The National Endowment...
wvua23.com
Birmingham OKs plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Tiny shelters for the homeless were approved Tuesday by the Birmingham City Council. Al.com reports the city plans to use up to $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grants to fund the program, along with support from non-profit organizations and corporate communities. The proposed...
wvua23.com
Northport is looking for a new District 3 Council Member
Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.
wvua23.com
Update: Man involved in standoff was wanted on attempted murder charges in Greene County
A suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East in the Alberta area. Ball’s warrants are for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and they were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.
wvua23.com
Water’s back to safe in Reform after boil advisory
Reform has ended its latest boil water advisory after much of the Greene County community was left without water for days. “When you’ve been without, you won’t take it for granted anymore,” said Reform resident Diane Massey on Tuesday. WVUA 23 caught up with Massey while she...
wvua23.com
Court records: Fosters victims shot from back seat of moving car
We now know more about what happened during the last moments of Justin Whitfield and Destin Holley’s lives. The men, both 23 and from the Montgomery area, were found dead along two separate roadways in Fosters early Sunday: one on Interstate 20/59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road.
