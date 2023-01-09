ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
DARLINGTON, SC
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career

Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement

Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
MADISON, IL
Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023

Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
TULSA, OK
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick set to retire? Deleted photo leads to speculation

Take a look at the photo featuring the 4Ever patch. Kevin Harvick is set to enter his 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Could it be his last?. Harvick is in a contract year with Stewart-Haas Racing. Without a renewal, Harvick would be a free-agent, or retired following the 2023 season.
