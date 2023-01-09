Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks purchase CARS Tour
Asphalt Late Model series is under new ownership heading into the 2023 season. Four from the NASCAR industry have teamed up to purchase the late model series. Icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have formed an ownership group to purchase the series. 19 races remain...
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement
Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals
10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall causing his car to turn sideways and flip. He was ejected from the car.
Austin Dillon and the 3 Cup Series Drivers Who Just Can’t Seem to Get Over the Hump in Their Careers
Reaching the elite level in any competition, let alone NASCAR's Cup Series, is a challenge. Let's look at why these drivers can't get over the hump. The post Austin Dillon and the 3 Cup Series Drivers Who Just Can’t Seem to Get Over the Hump in Their Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
NASCAR Fans Think Chase Elliott’s New 2023 Paint Scheme is Boring
Another year and another season of Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts teaming up. But NASCAR fans are far from impressed with the new paint scheme. In fact, they think it is downright boring. There is just something about the No. 9 car that leaves something to be desired. While...
Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023
Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
Martin Truex Jr. gives update on retirement decision ahead of the 2023 season
Martin Truex Jr. gives out an update regarding his retirement decision ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500 after an unexpected down year.
3 best candidates to become Joe Gibbs Racing’s next driver in the No. 18 car
Joe Gibbs Racing will not field the No. 18 car in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Let's dive into the three best candidates to run the number if it returns.
Ashton Torgerson ejected from car in Chili Bowl crash; Transported
The dirt midget racer crashed on Wednesday night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The indoor dirt race is the biggest dirt midget race of the season. The event is currently in preliminary action. Only the top 2 from the Wednesday portion...
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick set to retire? Deleted photo leads to speculation
Take a look at the photo featuring the 4Ever patch. Kevin Harvick is set to enter his 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Could it be his last?. Harvick is in a contract year with Stewart-Haas Racing. Without a renewal, Harvick would be a free-agent, or retired following the 2023 season.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Petty GMS Racing's rebrand means there won't be a NASCAR team with the Petty family name in 2023
The 2023 NASCAR season will be the first without a team bearing the Petty family name. Petty GMS Racing announced Wednesday that it was changing its team name to Legacy Motor Club. The name change comes after seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined the team’s ownership group at the end of the 2022 season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Run NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Fresh off the news Dale Earnhardt Jr. bought the CARS Tour, he’s already picking which Xfinity Series races he’s going to be in this year. The NASCAR Hall of Famer is a big fan of the more classic tracks. He’ll even have a special paint scheme for the race.
