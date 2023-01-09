Read full article on original website
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport police: Man seriously hurt in Fairfield Avenue assault
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a man was found seriously injured Wednesday night after suffering severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said the man was found around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Gilleran said he was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition on Thursday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
News 12
NYPD: Garbage trucks fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a garbage truck on Kings Highway in Brooklyn Thursday night. The incident took place at the intersection of East 14th Street and Kings Highway at around 10 p.m. The 58-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he later...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
Ansonia police accuse Bridgeport man of hitting 81-year-old pedestrian with vehicle, dragging him
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police took a Bridgeport man into custody Tuesday after he allegedly hit a 81-year-old pedestrian in November with a vehicle, and then dragged the man several hundred feet. Arsene Ndabian, 64, is facing charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving and unsafe movement. The 81-year-old was treated for what police said […]
News 12
Wappingers Falls police urge residents to lock their cars following rash of break-ins
Police in Dutchess County say they are seeing a string of car break-ins and they want residents' help stopping them. Village of Wappingers Falls police say there have been break-ins in several neighborhoods. They include Wenliss Terrace, South Remsen Avenue, Maple Street, Adams Street and South Avenue. They say all...
Main break disrupts water service, closes streets in Port Chester
Water company crews are on the scene working to fix a 12-inch main on Irving Avenue.
Headlines: Officer possibly exposed to Fentanyl, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Driver From Westport Accused Of Hitting Jogger, Leaving Scene
A Westport man was arrested after allegedly hitting a jogger, leaving the scene, and then stopping at a convenience store where he told other people about the crash. The incident took place in Westport on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the area of Green Farms and Hill Point roads. When Westport...
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
State trooper exposed to opioids while responding to crash on Wantagh Parkway
Police tell News 12 the incident happened Thursday when they responded to a crash on the Wantagh Parkway in Hempstead.
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Yonkers police: Person of interest in custody in connection to a possible shooting
Police say the incident happened at 155 South Broadway, not far from St. Joseph's emergency room around 1:30 p.m.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12
Police: Person sought for stealing catalytic converters in Kings Park
Suffolk police are searching for the person who stole catalytic converters in Kings Park last month. Police say a person inside a white BMW stole catalytic converters from two cars on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on Dec. 28. The incident happened between 12:30...
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
