Stamford, CT

News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
darientimes.com

Bridgeport police: Man seriously hurt in Fairfield Avenue assault

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a man was found seriously injured Wednesday night after suffering severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said the man was found around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Gilleran said he was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

NYPD: Garbage trucks fatally strikes man on Kings Highway

Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a garbage truck on Kings Highway in Brooklyn Thursday night. The incident took place at the intersection of East 14th Street and Kings Highway at around 10 p.m. The 58-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he later...
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

