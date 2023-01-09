Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
ACCESS HEALTH CT OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS MIDNIGHT JANUARY 15
HARTFORD, Conn. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) encourages Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans before the Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15. Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and Jan. 15 at midnight will have coverage beginning Feb....
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
Eager customers line up for marijuana as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Recreational cannabis sales in Newington an experience some never thought they would see: 'Not in my lifetime'
NEWINGTON — Fine Fettle employees cut the ribbon as customers cheered at its Berlin Turnpike location Tuesday morning, marking the start of recreational cannabis sales in Hartford County. A small line began to gather outside the location about an hour before the doors opened for sales Tuesday morning. Several...
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
Will 2023 be the year to buy a home in Connecticut? News 12 talks to the experts in this week's Real Deal. According to Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, Connecticut has experienced a slowdown in the housing market along with the rest of the country. "Like the rest of the country,...
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 am
The proposal will be tested out in nine cities across the state.
How To Form An LLC In Connecticut (CT) 2023: Free Guide
Creating a Connecticut LLC can be a smart way to protect personal assets, get more out of your business income, and enjoy more flexibility if your business entity has more than one member. But the process of starting a Connecticut limited liability company can feel challenging if you’ve never gone...
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
