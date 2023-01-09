ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

ACCESS HEALTH CT OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS MIDNIGHT JANUARY 15

HARTFORD, Conn. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) encourages Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans before the Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15. Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and Jan. 15 at midnight will have coverage beginning Feb....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
BizReport.com

How To Form An LLC In Connecticut (CT) 2023: Free Guide

Creating a Connecticut LLC can be a smart way to protect personal assets, get more out of your business income, and enjoy more flexibility if your business entity has more than one member. But the process of starting a Connecticut limited liability company can feel challenging if you’ve never gone...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy