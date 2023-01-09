State representatives address official complaint against Frontier Communications

The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications for its failure to provide reliable service to customers, announced the OCA on Monday.

Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) issued the following statement in response to the announcement:

“We are encouraged by the actions of OCA and looking forward to the next step. This is happening because of the hundreds of people who took the time to fill out formal complaint forms about their experiences with Frontier. In fact, nearly 350 people returned those forms to our offices, giving OCA the evidence needed to pursue an official complaint against the company.

“To further its case, OCA will likely hold meetings in our area to gather additional testimony. We will be working with the agency to finalize dates for those sessions and pass them along as soon as the information is available."

According to Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero, "the complaints forwarded by the State Representatives raise serious and fundamental safety concerns for the affected consumers."

The OCA has a consumer hotline that can assist households who have questions or issues concerning Frontier Communication Commonwealth. Call 1-800-684-6560 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email the OCA at consumer@paoca.org.