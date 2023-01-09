ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Doing Good: Samaritan Community Center feeding thousands of kids every weekend

By Chad Mira
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVb8M_0k8s7v5J00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every week a group of dedicated volunteers gets together to make sure kids in our area don’t go hungry.

It’s a well-oiled assembly line here at Samaritan Community Center.

“This afternoon, they’re doing what is called snack packs,” Snack Packs for Kids program coordinator Bryan Armlovich said.

It needs to be efficient. Volunteers like D.D. Dunagin are packing up food for thousands of kids.

“In Northwest Arkansas, which is one of the most vibrant economies in the nation, we still have food insecurity in a lot of these areas. Not just out in the rural area but here in Rogers, Fayetteville. So that’s just like oh my gosh, wow,” Dunagin said.

The Samaritan Community Center’s Snack Packs for Kids program feeds 5,000-6,000 kids every weekend when they cannot get food at school.

“We want to make sure that kiddos, whenever they’re arriving on Monday, the first thing they’re thinking about is learning. It shouldn’t be, “I need to get in and get the food,”” Armlovich said.

Teachers can tell a difference when a kid is worried about his or her next meal.

“They finally got to the bottom of it, that he was really concerned that he wasn’t going to have his snack pack sent home with him that Friday for him to be able to have over the weekends,” Armlovich said as he shared a story from one of the schools.

These bags of food go to kids in more than 170 schools throughout the area.

“When you look at the package at first, I thought this isn’t much. But somebody said, to a hungry kid, this is everything,” Dunagin said.

The recent rise in food costs has brought more families to the Samaritan Community Center. But it also makes it more expensive to operate the program. Each pack costs $3. If you want to pitch in by donating or volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville after-school needs met by local business

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This school year, multiple schools across our area have shared with KNWA/FOX24 that they’re struggling to find enough staff. Bentonville Schools had a waitlist of kids wanting to get into its after-school program, but since the district made the decision to partner with Mobius, an after-school care business, each kid now has […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Purchase of Historic Jefferson Elementary School in South Fayetteville by Local Charity Imminent

Last November, the Fayetteville School Board voted to accept a $1.86 million dollar cash offer from the Potter's House to buy the former Jefferson Elementary school campus, located in the heart of south Fayetteville's African-American district. The deal is expected to close in the coming months. The board considered eight prospects, including the nonprofit NWA Black Heritage which offered $1 dollar to acquire the property to anchor its planned Black Cultural Corridor.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rhscommoner.com

People of Rogers and their cats

Having a pet cat is beneficial for your health. Research has shown that cat purrs can help to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Rogers High School students have varying opinions about cats. Most people interviewed considered their cats to be part of their family, which makes them even more special.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy