Read full article on original website
Related
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
wfxl.com
One grazed by bullet in Leonard Avenue apartment shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival shortly after 4 p.m., police made contact with a "nosey neighbor" who told police she was outside and saw two black males, wearing all black, shooting at each other near the 200 block of Cone Street. The witness told police that she believes that while the shooting occurred, her head was grazed by a bullet.
wfxl.com
GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday
Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
WALB 10
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
southgatv.com
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
wfxl.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday
Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
wfxl.com
Albany man robbed of his phone by gun point
Albany police are investigating after a man was robbed at gun point. Police responded to the 200 block of West Oglethorpe in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police that the robbery happened on October 2. The victim says he was walking in the hallway of a residence in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue when a black man in a ski mask approached him. The masked man asked the victim to buy weed and he declined. The suspect asked the victim to put his number into the phone. As he did, an unknown male behind the victim pointed a gun to his head and told the victim to give him his iPhone 12.
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
wfxl.com
Home saved after grass fire starts in Crisp County
A house was saved after a grass fire in Crisp County Tuesday. Crisp County Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire with a structure threatened on Antioch Road on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office arrived first and advised there was a fire under the structure. Upon...
wfxl.com
Motorcycle ride turns into life-changing accident for two people in Albany
A quick ride on a motorcycle with a friend turned into a life-changing event for two people in Albany. Samantha Hurst and Marvin Thomas were catching up and having fun with friends at a local bar on December 30th. Thomas tells FOX 31 that he has motorcycles for years and...
wfxl.com
Two teens arrested for Fulwood Park armed robbery in Tifton
Two teens are behind bars after an armed robbery at Fulwood Park over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, around 11:20 p.m., a Tifton police officer was flagged down at 14th Street E and Tift Avenue by 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, stating that he had been robbed at Fulwood Park. Robinson...
WALB 10
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for stalking. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it. Anyone...
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
WALB 10
APD: 15-year-old suspected of armed robbery turns himself in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old suspected of an armed robbery has turned himself in to police, according to the Albany Police Department. After posting the suspect’s photo to be identified, police say they received multiple calls identifying the 15-year-old. One caller told police that he already went to the Law Enforcement Center to turn himself in.
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify teen wanted for stealing a vehicle
Albany police need help to identify a teen wanted for stealing a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
wfxl.com
New police department opens in Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
WALB 10
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
Albany's first MLK parade set for Saturday, other events throughout weekend
ALBANY — Organizers of a weekend parade and banquet celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. say they hope the events will bring the community together and also attract tourists from outside Dougherty County. The Albany Minister’s Conference Inc. will hold Albany’s first MLK JR. Parade on Saturday,...
Comments / 0