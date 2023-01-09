ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week

A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
PALOUSE, WA
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hayden Council rejects new development

HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Commellini Estate's new chef leads pasta-making classes and supper clubs while celebrating the Spokane venue's historic past

Chef Frank Comito figures he has around 1,000 cookbooks in his personal collection and more than 30 years under his belt cooking all manner of dishes. Locally, that's 15 years at Spokane Country Club, three years at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, and a year or so running the local restaurant group that includes Steelhead Bar & Grille, The Barrel Steak & Seafood and Morty's Tap & Grill. Before that, Comito ran kitchens for several large resorts in Oregon, did a guest cooking gig in Hong Kong and even opened his own French-inspired patisserie.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council votes on resolution f

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing a request for information (RFI) from the community to lease the former East Central Library. In June 2022, city officials temporarily located the Spokane Police Department in the building which was previously a vacant...
SPOKANE, WA
KFI AM 640

University of Idaho- Students On High Alert, As School Is Back In Session

School is back in session as students return to the University of Idaho campus as they begin a new semester. Only two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the killings of four students from the University. Kohberger, was taken into custody last month and charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. This caused a sense of relief for students when deputies booked the suspect of the killings. But this doesn't mean that Idaho state students aren't taking precautions as they return back. Some students have gone out of their way to protect themselves by purchasing items like, a heavy flashlight with a strobe function that doubles as a baton, others have enrolled in a self-defense, vigilance, and stalking awareness courses offered by the school.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT

