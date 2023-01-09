Read full article on original website
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
pullmanradio.com
New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week
A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
Sandpoint’s Premier Luxury Fly-in Community Will Blow Your Mind [PICS]
It was a long day at the office in Portland. But as you ready yourself to land your private aircraft at home in Sandpoint, you're once again grateful for a short commute. Pulling into your 48' wide Schweiss bi-fold hangar, you're just moments away from walking through your front door to join your family for dinner.
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
Hayden Council rejects new development
HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
inlander.com
Commellini Estate's new chef leads pasta-making classes and supper clubs while celebrating the Spokane venue's historic past
Chef Frank Comito figures he has around 1,000 cookbooks in his personal collection and more than 30 years under his belt cooking all manner of dishes. Locally, that's 15 years at Spokane Country Club, three years at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, and a year or so running the local restaurant group that includes Steelhead Bar & Grille, The Barrel Steak & Seafood and Morty's Tap & Grill. Before that, Comito ran kitchens for several large resorts in Oregon, did a guest cooking gig in Hong Kong and even opened his own French-inspired patisserie.
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council votes on resolution f
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing a request for information (RFI) from the community to lease the former East Central Library. In June 2022, city officials temporarily located the Spokane Police Department in the building which was previously a vacant...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
University of Idaho- Students On High Alert, As School Is Back In Session
School is back in session as students return to the University of Idaho campus as they begin a new semester. Only two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the killings of four students from the University. Kohberger, was taken into custody last month and charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. This caused a sense of relief for students when deputies booked the suspect of the killings. But this doesn't mean that Idaho state students aren't taking precautions as they return back. Some students have gone out of their way to protect themselves by purchasing items like, a heavy flashlight with a strobe function that doubles as a baton, others have enrolled in a self-defense, vigilance, and stalking awareness courses offered by the school.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
inlander.com
How new NIL rules for NCAA sports are finally letting Inland Northwest collegiate stars cash in
The casino floor is bustling with commotion. Flashing lights and the cacophonous sound of slot machines echo throughout the gaming floor at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, even on a Sunday morning like this. There's plenty of action: dice clatter off the walls of the craps tables, the digital slots...
3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 8 Gonzaga
The Zags rallied and pulled off a dramatic 75-74 victory over BYU in front of a sellout crowd of 18,987 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
