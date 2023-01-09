East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said.

A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer. The incident happened in Chandler and police identified the man as Jason Fears, of Bullard.

The caller followed Fears to Tyler, and he was later pulled over by police for speeding. After police learned about the incident in Chandler, Fears was charged with impersonating a public servant, arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail, law enforcement said. He was released on Sunday.



