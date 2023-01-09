ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4Dhp_0k8s7SgM00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said.

Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009

A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer. The incident happened in Chandler and police identified the man as Jason Fears, of Bullard.

The caller followed Fears to Tyler, and he was later pulled over by police for speeding. After police learned about the incident in Chandler, Fears was charged with impersonating a public servant, arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail, law enforcement said. He was released on Sunday.

‘For the love of GOD!!!!!! SLOW DOWN’: Coffee City Police patrol car hit, officer barely avoids passing car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0k8s7SgM00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
PALESTINE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lindale Couple Indicted For Hit-And-Run Death

A grand jury indicted a Lindale couple in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in July. They charged 24-year-old Ryan Pruitt with an accident involving death and Tampering with Evidence and 27-year-old Kerissa Valenzuela with Tampering with Evidence. State Troopers say Pruitt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed Esperanza Guian, who was riding on a street scooter.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Law enforcement finds ‘additional items’ in area missing East Texas woman’s remains were found

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy