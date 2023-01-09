ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

TikiTok banned on state devices with governor’s executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - TikTok is being banned on state computers and cell phones after Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order this afternoon. Cooper’s order directs the state Chief Information Officer and the state Department of Information Technology to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits TikTok and WeChat from state devices.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

NC working to crack down on human trafficking, new task force announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people across North Carolina are exploited through human trafficking every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. State law enforcement agencies and leaders are raising awareness and upping efforts to crack down on trafficking. Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced a new...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns

A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
WITN

Mental health experts encourage parents to talk gun safety

North Carolina has broken an annual employment record for the second year in a row. Governor Roy Cooper announced a total of 28,690 new jobs that came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record of 2021 by over 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Scam Alert: NC DMV officials say driving fine payment emails are bogus

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says many customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation,” asking them to click on a link to pay a fine for a driving violation. The DMV says the emails use the address “notice@penalty-gov-us.”....
MICHIGAN STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents

(North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are...
The Center Square

'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Overnight earthquake reported in NC

A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, bringing some big names to the city. Venue reopens on Saturday with artist Sean Kingston!. Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves his toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love to give to his forever home!
FOX8 News

North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

8 Dogs, 7 Cats Die In House Fire

North Carolina has broken an annual employment record for the second year in a row. Governor Roy Cooper announced a total of 28,690 new jobs that came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record of 2021 by over 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy