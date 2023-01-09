Read full article on original website
WMBF
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices. The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a...
wcti12.com
Gov. Cooper signs executive order prohibiting TikTok, other apps for state employees
RALEIGH, Wake County — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT)...
Gov. Roy Cooper signs order to ban TikTok use on North Carolina state devices
Apps TikTok and WeChat will soon be banned across all state devices, including computers and phones, according to an Executive Order signed Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
The search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has reportedly expended into Madison County, more than two hours from where Madalina was last seen.
WITN
TikiTok banned on state devices with governor’s executive order
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - TikTok is being banned on state computers and cell phones after Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order this afternoon. Cooper’s order directs the state Chief Information Officer and the state Department of Information Technology to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits TikTok and WeChat from state devices.
cbs17
NC working to crack down on human trafficking, new task force announced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people across North Carolina are exploited through human trafficking every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. State law enforcement agencies and leaders are raising awareness and upping efforts to crack down on trafficking. Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced a new...
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
carolinajournal.com
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
WITN
Mental health experts encourage parents to talk gun safety
North Carolina has broken an annual employment record for the second year in a row. Governor Roy Cooper announced a total of 28,690 new jobs that came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record of 2021 by over 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects.
WITN
North Carolina breaks employment record for the second year in a row
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says a total of 28,690 new jobs came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record in 2021 by more than 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects. According...
publicradioeast.org
Scam Alert: NC DMV officials say driving fine payment emails are bogus
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says many customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation,” asking them to click on a link to pay a fine for a driving violation. The DMV says the emails use the address “notice@penalty-gov-us.”....
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents
(North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed
(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
FOX Carolina
Overnight earthquake reported in NC
North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
WECT
UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
WITN
8 Dogs, 7 Cats Die In House Fire
