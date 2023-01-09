Read full article on original website
WCJB
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
WCJB
New public safety complex approved for Union County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron Desantis and state lawmakers have approved 3 million dollars for a new public safety complex in Union County. The state funding will go toward phase 1 of a new emergency operations center. Union County Sheriff’s officials say they’ll continue to fight for funding...
mycbs4.com
Residents react to county commissioners vote in reference to Dogwood Village
Alachua County, FL — After hours of public comment and discussion the Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to pull support from an affordable housing project by the nonprofit developer Ability Housing in east Gainesville. "Today we are very happy," lifelong resident of east Gainesville Wayne Fields says he...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners go on retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are going on a retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park on Friday. The objective of this retreat is to acclimate new commissioners and refresh current commissioners on their critical function and role. They will start the welcome and introductions part at 8:30...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Jonesville projects moving forward in 2023
Alachua County’s urban cluster continues filling in with approved development projects coming around Jonesville and Tioga. The following five projects could see shovels in the ground this year, and more could always come. Extension of Parker Road. The county has eyed expanding Parker Road (122nd Street) for decades. Chris...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing. City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry. “There’s a high degree of preference for more...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
WCJB
Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th. The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Officials...
WCJB
Trenton United Methodist Church holds a food distribution
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Trenton on Friday. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church. That’s located at 203 SE 2nd St in Trenton. One box will be allowed per vehicle.
korncountry.com
Public’s help requested in Union County shooting
UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
WCJB
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Casana Fink won the title of Miss Gainesville in 2022. Saturday, January 15th will be the 15th annual Miss Gainesville scholarship competition. Three women will win titles of Miss Gainesville, Miss Gainesville’s Outstanding Teen, and Miss Florida Gator’s Outstanding Teen. The competition will be...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire crews responded to a brush fire just northwest of Hawthorne. Fire crews from ACFR, Windsor Fire and the Florida Forest Service were called to SE 171st street. Fire officials say a large debris pile was burning when the flames got out of control,...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for trespassing at Eastside High School following large fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tjamal Evoris Peterson, 40, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespassing on school grounds after jumping the fence onto school property while deputies were breaking up a nearby fight. At about 2:50 p.m. yesterday, numerous Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies...
WCJB
Three members of love triangle sentenced after murdering the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of murdering a bystander during a love triangle dispute. A third person was sentenced to spend a dozen years behind bars. An Alachua County judge sentenced Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson to life...
WCJB
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville returns for three consecutive weekends
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors to this weekend’s Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be able to step back in time. The city of Gainesville’s popular annual fair returns this Saturday and Sunday along Southwest Archer Road, located west of I75. The event will be held on three consecutive weekends...
