FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

New public safety complex approved for Union County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron Desantis and state lawmakers have approved 3 million dollars for a new public safety complex in Union County. The state funding will go toward phase 1 of a new emergency operations center. Union County Sheriff’s officials say they’ll continue to fight for funding...
UNION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Jonesville projects moving forward in 2023

Alachua County’s urban cluster continues filling in with approved development projects coming around Jonesville and Tioga. The following five projects could see shovels in the ground this year, and more could always come. Extension of Parker Road. The county has eyed expanding Parker Road (122nd Street) for decades. Chris...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
LAKE BUTLER, FL

