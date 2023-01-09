ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves

The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtatennis.com

Badosa excited for fans to see the authentic side of her in 'Break Point'

Paula Badosa, the 11th-ranked player in the world, spoke to the WTA about her experience with Netflix's "Break Point." WTA Insider: How was the experience filming for the year?. Badosa: It was very cool. I think it's very good for tennis as well, to get to know a little bit...
FanSided

Lane Johnson provides an injury update Eagles fans will love on Pat McAfee show

Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes: Get $600 Before Offers End

If you’re looking to score some cash in the Wild Card round of the playoffs this weekend, you’ve come to the perfect place. BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel all have amazing opportunities for you this week. If you bet $20 on ANY NFL game, you’ll win $600 if a single TD is scored in that game! You don’t even need to win your wagers!
OHIO STATE
FanSided

