FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Girls swimming Top 20: One new team enters as the back half shuffles around
1-Westfield (6-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Former Yankees DH Matt Holliday has bizarre ending to St. Louis Cardinals tenure
Despite spending just one season with the team, slugger Matt Holliday became a beloved member of the New York Yankees, in large part because his surge coincided with 2017, the most surprisingly pleasurable season in recent history. Unfortunately, Holliday wasn’t his early-season self by the time the postseason rolled around...
NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves
The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
wtatennis.com
Badosa excited for fans to see the authentic side of her in 'Break Point'
Paula Badosa, the 11th-ranked player in the world, spoke to the WTA about her experience with Netflix's "Break Point." WTA Insider: How was the experience filming for the year?. Badosa: It was very cool. I think it's very good for tennis as well, to get to know a little bit...
Warriors vs. Spurs prediction and odds for Friday, January 13th (Fade Golden State)
In case you’ve been caught up in the football season and haven’t checked in with the NBA, you’ll be surprised to hear the defending champion Golden State Warriors are 20-21. Steph Curry has missed time, but even when he came back against Phoenix on Tuesday, they still lost to the Suns without Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.
Opinion: Has the Damar Hamlin incident changed people's views on football?
We asked: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field raises new questions about football safety. Does the injury change your view of football, and if so, how?
Lane Johnson provides an injury update Eagles fans will love on Pat McAfee show
Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes: Get $600 Before Offers End
If you’re looking to score some cash in the Wild Card round of the playoffs this weekend, you’ve come to the perfect place. BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel all have amazing opportunities for you this week. If you bet $20 on ANY NFL game, you’ll win $600 if a single TD is scored in that game! You don’t even need to win your wagers!
3 college football teams that could beat Georgia in 2023 (Can Florida State break through?)
Georgia finished off the 2022 college football season with an undefeated season and their second straight National Championship, the first team to do so since 2011 and 2012 Alabama. Kirby Smart now has the task of making history, leading a program to the first three-peat since Minnesota did so in...
