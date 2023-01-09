Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Man found shot to death in car. Police investigated deadly shooting on near east...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
WNDU
Holcomb says Indiana is ‘strong’ in State of the State address
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the state is “moving forward” in the right direction. Holcomb received a standing ovation after delivering his State of the State address Tuesday evening. He talked about the economy and said Indiana is “strong and is about to get...
WNDU
Michigan State Legislature begins 2023 session
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/WNDU) - The new Michigan Legislature went to work on Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades. And when you factor in Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, this trifecta has happened only four times within the last...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental
Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
WNDU
Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trash pickup will slide back...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
95.3 MNC
Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget
The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
Gov. Holcomb pushes for education, public health spending during State of the State address
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his seventh State of the State address on Tuesday. In his address, Holcomb spoke about his recently proposed $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement. “The state of our state is strong and about to get […]
wfft.com
A look at new bills submitted by Northeast Indiana lawmakers
In total, 188 State Senate bills have been filed, with 149 House bills also making it in. A look at new bills submitted by Northeast Indiana lawmakers. In total, 188 State Senate bills have been filed, with 149 House bills also making it in.
95.3 MNC
Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws
On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
Court: Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary options on driver’s licenses
MONROE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana court has ruled that nonbinary Hoosiers are once again able to seek a gender-marker change on their driver’s license. A press release says the Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) must amend IDs and its constitutional obligation to recognize people’s genders. […]
WNDU
New Prairie students lead Indiana in cardiac emergency response
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk of responding to sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) has been prevalent since the recent collapse of NFL safety Damar Hamlin during the Bills-Bengals football game. Yet, for several years now, New Prairie High School has been ahead of the conversation in response to a sudden...
WOWO News
Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
