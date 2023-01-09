Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
Freshmen Show Georgia Football Isn’t Going Anywhere
Georgia may be losing a ton of production this offseason, but the next wave of Bulldogs have shown they're ready to pick up the load.
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal
Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship. Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to ...
Former Alabama running back found dead, per report
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42, according to WVTM. Galloway was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school's principal said that Galloway was found during a welfare check. "Ahmaad was always on time, very ...
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
2023 Auburn football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Auburn football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. UMass Sept. 9 at California Sept. 16 vs. Samford Sept. 23 at Texas A&M Sept. 30 vs. Georgia Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 at LSU Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Nov. 11 at Arkansas Nov. 18 vs. New ...
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
wdhn.com
Ashford High School parting ways with head football coach
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday morning Robin Tyra, head football coach at Ashford High School, caused a stir after a Tweet of his alleged that he was no longer at the helm of the football program. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Tyra seemingly announced that he was no longer...
Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams
The Crimson Tide coach felt that his program was better than this year’s runner-up to college football’s champion.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
BYU hosts Timme and No. 8 Gonzaga
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga faces the BYU Cougars after Drew Timme scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars are 8-1 on their home...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
The transfer portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change. While players going into the portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop ...
Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott
Auburn fans need to be excited about what they are getting in Tyler Scott.
Opinion: Has the Damar Hamlin incident changed people's views on football?
We asked: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field raises new questions about football safety. Does the injury change your view of football, and if so, how?
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
