ABC7 Los Angeles

Actors Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader land DGA Awards nominations

Congratulations to the 2022 nominees for the Directors Guild of America Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary. Some popular actors received nominations as their work as directors, including Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader. Christopher Storer received a nomination for the freshman Hulu series "The Bear."

