Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
Related
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. They shared the image on Twitter. Experts...
theapopkavoice.com
LANGD: Here we grow again
With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
Spectators gather as killer whale washes ashore Florida coast
Locals do not recall a similar event of an orca beaching itself along the Southeast coast.
lazytrips.com
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
WESH
Experts identify cause of death for orca whale found on Flagler County beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Paradise Pointe celebrates grand opening in Ormond Beach
Paradise Pointe of Ormond Beach and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated the grand opening of the three-story, 75,000-square-foot resort-style assisted living and memory care community at 350 Clyde Morris Blvd. “Paradise Pointe is owned and operated by local physicians, nurses and those who have a focus on keeping...
mynews13.com
Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
Park in Florida Lets Guests View Hundreds of Manatees Up Close
Why not spend the day with sea cows?
Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours arrive in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — A nightmare train trip has ended for some Amtrak passengers. Sanford was the final destination for people who were delayed onboard an Amtrack Auto Train for nearly 29 hours. The train left a Washington D.C. suburb on Monday and was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning in...
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Orca dies after beaching itself in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. — An orca whale died on Wednesday after becoming beached in Flagler County. According to county officials, the 21-foot whale beached itself in the area of Jungle Hut Park. It's so rare that scientists say it's never been documented in the area; an orca whale on...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian homeowners blame new home construction for flooding yards
Many residents in Sebastian say their yards are flooding because of “sloppy engineering” from new home construction. They want to take their complaints to Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Newer homes are on higher ground, which existing homeowners say is causing severe runoff in their yards and,...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
Comments / 0