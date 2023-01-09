ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. They shared the image on Twitter. Experts...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue

ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
ORLANDO, FL
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website

The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'

DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
DELAND, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support

The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando travelers say delays are the new normal after MCO expects 465 flights affected by FAA outage

Orlando International Airport was experiencing hundreds of delays Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s real-time safety alert system suffered an outage. The FAA said an overnight outage occurred in its Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety info to flight crews, and brought air traffic operations to a halt across the U.S.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week

When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL

