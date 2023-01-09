Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. They shared the image on Twitter. Experts...
bdmag.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 113 Homesites for a New Community in Orange County, Florida
New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida. Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County. “We’re excited...
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
disneytips.com
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
lazytrips.com
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
New build-to-rent project to break ground; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Work has begun in Osceola County on a new build-to-rent project, with the official groundbreaking taking place Jan. 10. Miami-based Wolfson Development Co. is the...
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
wmfe.org
Orlando travelers say delays are the new normal after MCO expects 465 flights affected by FAA outage
Orlando International Airport was experiencing hundreds of delays Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s real-time safety alert system suffered an outage. The FAA said an overnight outage occurred in its Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety info to flight crews, and brought air traffic operations to a halt across the U.S.
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
allears.net
Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week
When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
Diaper drive underway to help Orange County families in need
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County and Orange County Head Start are hosting a diaper drive to help families in need. You can donate diapers in person to ELCOC, 7700 Southland Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando, or Orange County Head Start at 2100 E. Michigan St. Orlando.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Comments / 0