q13fox.com
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects
Snohomish County offering grants to develop flood risk reduction projects. With heavy rain in the forecast, the level of concern is increasing for people who live and work in flood prone areas. Snohomish County is looking for developers to take on flood risk reduction projects, all funded through federal dollars, to help protect impacted neighborhoods.
KGMI
Whatcom County residents frustrated by delayed mail service
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some Bellingham and Whatcom County residents have expressed concerns about delayed mail delivery. The U.S. Postal Service says they are experiencing staffing and volume challenges that may affect delivery for some customers at times. They are rotating employees to handle issues at different locations and a...
whatcomtalk.com
All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County
When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
Parking added, road repaired at this popular Salish Sea scenic lookout
The view is one of the most scenic in all of Washington state, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
theorcasonian.com
San Juan County launches new oral health program for school-age children
||| FROM SAN JUAN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS |||. San Juan County Health and Community Services will be providing “Smile Checks” as part of an oral health prevention program. Healthy teeth are part of overall health and wellness. In partnership with the North Sound Accountable Communities of Health Local Impact Network and the Community Health Center of Snohomish County, San Juan County is working on a school-based preventive dental program to decrease dental disease in school-age children.
Bellingham neighborhood growth continues with this upcoming 72-unit apartment complex
The building will be L-shaped and will feature a primary entry.
kinyradio.com
M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
theorcasonian.com
Council Meeting Review: January 10, 2023
This meeting included adopting legislative priorities, setting public hearings, and more. This document is a review of the County Council meeting, Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Information related to agenda changes, Consent Agenda, and Public Comment are on the County website. DISCUSSION/ACTION: Approve a Resolution Declaring an Emergency and Waiving Competitive...
theorcasonian.com
Guest Opinion | Do Southern Resident Killer Whales have inherent rights?
Do Southern Resident Killer Whales have inherent rights? Port Townsend, Gig Harbor, and Langley think so. They have adopted a proclamation that describes their support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments to secure the inherent rights of the Southern Resident Orcas. The proclamation states:. The rights of...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
theorcasonian.com
Welcome to Medicare? SHIBA has all the answers you need
Is 2023 the year you join Medicare? Depending on your circumstances you may be enrolled automatically by Social Security or you may need to submit an application. To make an informed decision about your coverage choices, you will need to understand a lot of new information. Medicare has its own vocabulary and rules. There are deadlines you need to meet and penalties (some lasting a.
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
Bellingham Public Schools responds to lawsuit alleging student’s assault report mishandled
The student alleged the district failed in its duty to protect and care for her and neglected its duties to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
KIMA TV
New Horizon aircraft now features first-class seating options
YAKIMA--The old prop plane used to fly between Yakima and Seattle has been replaced today with a larger jet. Today, Horizon Airlines flew in a new jet aircraft that will now be used for flights in and out of Yakima. The new aircraft will still carry the same number of...
