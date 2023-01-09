Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Louis grandpa begs thief to not steal car with his grandbaby inside
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday, Tyrone Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and...
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
St. Louis Teen Found Guilty of Double Homicide
Prishun McClain was already found guilty in November of a different murder
Washington Missourian
Villa Ridge teen hurt in crash on Highway AT
A Villa Ridge teenager was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Highway AT in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 1:23 a.m. on Jan. 11, the 17-year-old was driving a 2003 Mazda Protege westbound on the highway when he was "driving too fast for (the) road. The teen then failed to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. The suspect is in custody.
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton man convicted after 2021 fatal accident
(Fenton) A Jefferson County jury convicted 27-year-old David Thurby of Fenton on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, who was accused of driving drunk and striking a mother, father, and their newborn baby in a car crash in April 2021. All three were killed in the accident on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Thurby was originally charged with three counts of DWI resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, marijuana possession, and driving without insurance. With the involuntary manslaughter second-degree conviction, which is an E felony, the maximum sentence is four years in prison on each count with an option for probation. Thurby was driving 107 mph when he ran into the family’s car. The maximum sentence on each count is four years, which means Thurby could get 12 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.
St. Louis Police Shot Teenager 18 Times in Fatal Confrontation
Darryl Ross died after a foot chase outside a north city gas station last fall
Maryland Heights man charged with murder in 2004 headless torso case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryland Heights man on Wednesday was charged in a 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri. Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
kfmo.com
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
mymoinfo.com
Festus man stabbed in domestic dispute
(Festus) A Festus woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers responded to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly before 4pm for a domestic violence situation. My MO Info · KJ011023A. The victim...
myleaderpaper.com
Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold
A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County. According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial woman injured in Vogel Road accident, other driver arrested
An Imperial woman was injured in an accident on Vogel Road at Miller Road near Arnold Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Christopher Silvers of Springtown, Texas was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram was driving north on Vogel and failed to stop at a red light at Miller and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by a 16-year-old juvenile. While the teenager was not injured, a passenger in her car, 38-year-old Virginia Puff of Imperial was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 10 o’clock Monday night.
