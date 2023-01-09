UPDATE: Kevin McCarthy, in his first speech after being elected speaker, said, “I hope that one thing is clear after this week: I never give up.” “My father always told me: It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. We have got to finish strong for the American people.” But he signaled that Republicans would conduct an extensive series of inquiries and investigations. “Let me be clear: We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done.” He promised probes of the “origins of Covid and the weaponization of the FBI.” After his...

6 DAYS AGO