(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO