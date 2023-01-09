Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Stewartville man pleads guilty in fatal overdose case
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty stemming from a fatal drug overdose of a Roseville man. 26-year-old Brandon Mann entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree murder charge and a felony drug sales charge were dropped.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman recovers from suspected overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Rochester woman recovered from an overdose Tuesday, according to Rochester police. Police responded to the 2900 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 p.m., where the woman was reportedly unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered Narcan and Mayo Clinic took over...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, accused of pointing gun at other driver in S Broadway road rage
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s head in a road rage incident that escalated dramatically. Dillon Nolan, 23, appeared in Olmsted County Court on one charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to court...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
KAAL-TV
Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
KAAL-TV
Family requesting help of semi-trucks to honor son
(ABC 6 News) – The family of the young boy who was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wabasha County this week is calling on local semi-truck drivers to help honor their son. They are asking truck drivers to help escort 12-year-old Blaze Himle on the day of his funeral this Saturday.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. In the months since, Keller...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester searching for new Poet Laureate
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.
KAAL-TV
VITA Tax Aid program to make appointments for 2022 tax filing beginning Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) announced they will start making appointments for 2022 tax filing beginning on Monday, Jan. 16. VITA aids nearly 2,000 households in Olmsted County to file their income taxes every year. “It’s a need that few people recognize as a need,”...
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted a shark-tank style pitch night Wednesday evening giving away at least $25,000 to people spearheading creative downtown events. The goal is to boost engagement downtown. In total, ten contestants pitched their ideas to the panel of “sharks” or, local business...
KAAL-TV
A stretch of Hwy 56 closes due to semi rollover near Randolph
(ABC 6 News) – A stretch of Minnesota State Highway 56 has closed due to a semi rollover, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closure is between Minnesota State Highway 19 just north of Stanton and 292nd St. E. in Randolph.
KAAL-TV
Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford set to close
(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 40 years in the dairy industry and 9 years of making cheese and gelato, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford will soon close its doors. Owners Jeff & Mariann said in a social media post, that they will be closing down...
