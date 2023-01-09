ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
LYON COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

New Wednesday School Closures

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Latest Washoe COVID Call Confirms Omicron XBB 1.5 Variant in Region

(January 11, 2023) The Washoe County Health District says COVID case numbers stayed mostly flat through December. Kevin Dick, the Washoe County Health District Officer, says "we're reporting 282 cases for the last week and a seven day moving average of 40 new cases per day." That's slightly lower than...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

WCSD Trustee Beth Smith Voted School Board President

Washoe County School District Trustee Beth Smith was voted board president during a public meeting on Tuesday. Smith represents District D. Dr. Diane Nicolet was voted as vice president of the board. Dr. Nicolet began her term in January 2021 representing District G, an At-Large area comprised of the western...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Washoe School Board elects officers, approves zoning changes among other things

Following a swearing-in ceremony for four trustees – Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez, Beth Smith and Colleen Westlake – the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees elected officers during its regular public meeting. Trustee Beth Smith will serve as president, Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet will serve as...
2news.com

EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop

The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
kunr.org

Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior

At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy