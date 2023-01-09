Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead: Construction to Begin Soon on New RTC RAPID Station Near Peppermill Casino
Sponsored: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is set to begin construction soon on a new RAPID transit station on Virginia Street, across the street from the Peppermill Casino. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The RAPID station provides amenities...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
KOLO TV Reno
Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
2news.com
Latest Washoe COVID Call Confirms Omicron XBB 1.5 Variant in Region
(January 11, 2023) The Washoe County Health District says COVID case numbers stayed mostly flat through December. Kevin Dick, the Washoe County Health District Officer, says "we're reporting 282 cases for the last week and a seven day moving average of 40 new cases per day." That's slightly lower than...
2news.com
WCSD Trustee Beth Smith Voted School Board President
Washoe County School District Trustee Beth Smith was voted board president during a public meeting on Tuesday. Smith represents District D. Dr. Diane Nicolet was voted as vice president of the board. Dr. Nicolet began her term in January 2021 representing District G, an At-Large area comprised of the western...
Sheriff describes how Jeremy Renner got injured by snow plow
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed as he's recovering from two surgeries following injuries from a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident." Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks with CNN This Morning about the incident.
2news.com
Washoe School Board elects officers, approves zoning changes among other things
Following a swearing-in ceremony for four trustees – Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez, Beth Smith and Colleen Westlake – the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees elected officers during its regular public meeting. Trustee Beth Smith will serve as president, Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet will serve as...
2news.com
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop
The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
kunr.org
Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior
At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
Comments / 0