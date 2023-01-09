Former Mizzou star Jeremy Maclin leads trio of ex-Chiefs into College Football Hall of Fame

Jeremy Maclin’s two seasons at Missouri were impactful enough that he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction class.

A star recruit from Kirkwood High, Maclin remained in his home state for college and helped the Tigers record two of their greatest seasons as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Maclin follows his coach, Gary Pinkel, into the Hall. Pinkel was announced as part of the 2022 class.

As a freshman in 2007, Maclin recorded 80 catches and 16 touchdowns in an All-America season. He won the same honor the next season, leading major college football with 202.6 all-purpose yards per game. Mizzou went 22-6 in those seasons and won the Big 12 North both years.

Maclin was a first-round pick, No. 19 overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, and was a Pro Bowl pick in one of his five seasons there.

In 2015, Maclin joined the Chiefs and led the team with 87 catches and eight receiving touchdowns. He spent one more season in Kansas City before joining the Baltimore Ravens for his final NFL seasons.

Two other former Chiefs were named to the Hall of Fame class. Derrick Johnson was a two-time All-America linebacker at Texas and the 2004 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He spent 13 seasons with the Chiefs, finishing as the organization’s career leader in tackles with All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Eric Berry was an All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Jim Thorpe Award winner at Tennessee. The Chiefs made him the fifth overall draft pick in 2010, and Berry became a three-time All-Pro. He also was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after missing part of the previous season undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Also elected to the Hall of Fame was former Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, who led the Wildcats to a 22-3 record in 1997-98.

2023 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

PLAYERS

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

COACHES

Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)

Mark Richt – 171-64-0 (72.8%); Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)