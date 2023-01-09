Read full article on original website
WJLA
1 hurt after Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue vehicle rear-ended in crash: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was involved in a Friday morning crash in Gaithersburg, authorities said. Around 8:30 a.m., the chief spokesperson for the fire department, Pete Piringer, said an MCFRS ambulance was...
Medical expenses piling up for family of man struck by car in Howard Co.
One local woman has started off the new year in distress as she watches her husband in the hospital, still unable to speak or walk.
foxbaltimore.com
Blaring alarms go off at Baltimore Washington International Airport on Thursday evening
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Loud blaring alarms with flashing lights went off at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Thursday evening. The incident can be seen in a video posted on social media where visitors are standing in place looking visibly confused by the alarms. Airport security...
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder at The Avenue in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies in place at both Towson Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire
North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
Nottingham MD
Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
WTOP
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
Harford Co. man charged after shooting himself in leg, filed false police report
When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, but his account of what had happened didn’t add up.
baltimorebrew.com
New speed cameras coming in four locations near city schools
The system, designed to prevent speeding and red-light running, is set to begin on January 24. One more reason to slow the heck down, Baltimore motorists. The city has just announced that – starting on or about January 24 – new speed cameras will be in operation at the following locations:
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
