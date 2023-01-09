Advocates look for answers and accountability after KBI releases report on years of child abuse in Catholic church

Read full article on original website
Lawmakers taking notice of corruption allegations against the Kansas Highway Patrol
TOPEKA, Kan. — Allegations, lawsuits and wrongful termination. These are just some of what KMBC 9 Investigates has uncovered about the Kansas Highway Patrol over the last two years. Now, some Kansas lawmakers are taking notice of the work. Governor Laura Kelly appointed Colonel Herman Jones to lead the...
Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas governor laura kelly has tested positive for Covid-19. She is fully vaccinated, and has minor symptoms. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace
Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent...
Lee's Summit community remembers legendary coach
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit community is saying goodbye to a coaching legend. Coach Ron Downs died on Dec. 31 of cancer. "When you look for a definition of a coach, it's Ron Downs," said Eric Thomas, current Lee’s Summit head football coach. For decades, Downs...
One last day of March-like temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny this morning, and then becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Mild for January. High 54. Colder air arrives overnight for Thursday and along with the cold comes light rain and snow. A light rain/snow mix will begin late this evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and then steadily spread southeast across I-35 intro central Missouri through 8 am Thursday. Light, slushy snow accumulations of around an inch or less are possible. Roads will likely be wet, and with temperatures dropping below freezing during the drive, some slick/slushy spots may develop. Clouds will decrease through the remainder of the morning and afternoon with strong north winds. High 36. Cold and sunny Friday. High 36. Noticeably warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s, strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increasing Monday morning with mild temperatures during the afternoon. High 55. Highs will remain around 50 for the remainder of next week.
