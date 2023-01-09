Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
Fear the Walking Dead Doing Time Jump for Final Season
The end of Fear the Walking Dead is about the future. The upcoming eighth and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off will be jumping years ahead in the timeline, according to a new synopsis revealed by network AMC, which announced the show's conclusion during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. When the series returns for its Season 8 premiere on May 14th, it will pick up where last year's Season 7 finale left off: with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) en route to PADRE to rescue Morgan's abducted baby daughter, Mo (Avaya White).
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
Rick and Morty Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Facing Felony Domestic Battery Charges
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is facing legal troubles as a California court has charged him with felony domestic violence. The report, as shared by NBC News, reveals the case dates back to May 2020 after a criminal complaint was filed against the actor. Roiland appeared in court earlier today for a pre-trial hearing.
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
Netflix Users "Enraged" by "F—ing Crazy" New True Crime Doc
Yesterday saw Netflix release the first of what is probably several true crime documentaries that they'll premiere this year, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The new film documents the quick viral rise of the mysterious figure "Kai" whose wild presence on a local news channel spread like wildfire online and made him an overnight celebrity after he saved a woman. As one might expect, the film digs deep into the circumstances of people who pushed for Kai to make further appearances on television but also his tragic past, unstable condition, and eventual legal troubles that came about later. Netflix subscribers have been quick to watch the movie, it's #2 on the Daily Top 10, but not everyone likes what they see.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Rowan Goes Looking For Answers in New Episode 2 Clip (Exclusive)
Last week, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuted, introducing fans of the network's Immortal Universe to Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant young neurosurgeon who begins to realize that she has terrifying powers while also introducing viewers into something that Rowan does not yet know that she's from a long line of powerful New Orleans witches entangled with a mysterious and dangerous entity called Lasher. This week, in the wake of the death of Rowan's adoptive mother, those two worlds collide. In a new clip from this week's episode, "The Dark Place," shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Rowan goes to New Orleans looking for answers and begins to learn that in New Orleans, there are ghosts everywhere.
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
Luther: The Fallen Sun Reveals Idris Elba Netflix Movie Release Date
Idris Elba and Netflix are teasing Luther: The Fallen Sun with a brand new clip on social media. Both the film's star and the company wanted fans to know that Luther is coming back home in March of this year. Elba's post also gives a release date for a theatrical run as it hits theaters on February 24. A couple weeks later on March 10, you can stream it on Netflix. As the Detective Chief Inspector steps out of the shadows for another go-around, you can almost hear the viewers cheering at home. It's been a long while since people got the chance to catch up with Elba's beloved BBC character. Series 5 seems like an eternity ago. But, when Netflix stepped into the frame as a partner for more stories, both the broadcaster and the star were absolutely down to tell more stories.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
ComicBook Nation: Will DC or Marvel Do Better in 2023?
Will Marvel or DC do better in 2023? That's the question that our ComicBook Nation podcast show is asking, for the second year in a row. The ComicBook Nation crew started this segment back in 2022, when (early on) it looked like DC was about to have a landmark year. There were four films on the release slate (The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), a major TV spinoff (Peacemaker), plus the entire slate of DC TV on both HBO Max and the Arrowverse.
Hogwarts Legacy Graphics Modes Revealed
Graphics modes for Hogwarts Legacy were detailed this week ahead of the game's February release date to provide PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players an idea of what settings will be available and, for the latter, what specs they'll need to achieve different performance levels. We don't yet know what performance looks like on the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch since those versions have been delayed, but we should know more about them closer to their release date.
Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)
Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
