Illinois basketball picked up another commitment in the form of Niccolo Moretti on Wednesday afternoon. This was a good addition to the Illini roster and one that should pay dividends down the road. While Moretti is going to join the team for the spring semester and is eligible to play immediately, I don’t think he will see that much time early on. But, hopefully, I am wrong and this kid is ready to go from day one.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO