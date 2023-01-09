Read full article on original website
St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey retires after leading team to state championship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016. “Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run...
PBL 7th-grade volleyball defeats Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 19-25, 25-13, 26-24 over Ridgeview on Tuesday. Mackenzie Garrelts had five kills and two aces while Ellie Dirks, Addison Quinn, Ella Strebeck, and Shelby Sample each had two kills. Quinn and Sample also had two aces. In a 26-24, 25-22 loss...
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup in 2023-24 with Niccolo Moretti
Illinois basketball picked up another commitment in the form of Niccolo Moretti on Wednesday afternoon. This was a good addition to the Illini roster and one that should pay dividends down the road. While Moretti is going to join the team for the spring semester and is eligible to play immediately, I don’t think he will see that much time early on. But, hopefully, I am wrong and this kid is ready to go from day one.
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
GCMS boys basketball loses 43-37 to El Paso-Gridley
EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team lost 43-37 to El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday. Seth Barnes and Seth Kollross each scored in double figures for GCMS (12-5, 3-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Ty Cribbett had six points and Chase Minion had five points.
GCMS/Fisher wrestling splits HOIC dual meets
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 45-24 over Eureka in a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular dual meet on Wednesday. Corbin Ragle pinned his 138-pound opponent in a time of 2:12 while Carson Maxey won via 1:59 pinfall at 145 pounds, Lincoln Eastin won via 1:30 pinfall at 182 pounds and Aydin Cornell won via 1:23 pinfall at 285 pounds.
GCMS girls basketball loses 50-21 to Heyworth
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team got a sneak preview of their first matchup of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday. Two days before meeting in the tourney, GCMS and Heyworth played each other in a regular-season matchup, which Heyworth won 50-21. The...
Meet the Illini's 2023 early enrollees: 15 players expected to join Illini this week
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will officially welcome more than half of its Class of 2023 recruiting haul to the program this week with 15 players enrolling at the university this week. Illini head coach Bret Bielema has lobbied for as many signees as possible to enroll early so they...
GCMS Middle School volleyball teams defeat Cissna Park
CISSNA PARK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth- and seventh-grade volleyball teams each earned a win on Tuesday against Cissna Park. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 15-25, 26-24, 25-11 as Bailey Bunting had seven kills, two blocks and three aces, Demi McCullough had four kills and one block and Claire Donovan had six aces. Kenleigh Friday had eight assists while Brecke Barnard had five assists and three digs.
New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said to expect his tenure as the first new head of the office in 24 years to be "scandal-free" and lead to modernized services. Giannoulias gave the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference at the driver services facility on Market Street in west Bloomington. He said the central Illinois stop was one of several planned across the state.
Hustedt Jewelers to be torn down soon; no decision yet on rebuilding it
GIBSON CITY — Hustedt Jewelers said Wednesday that demolition of its jewelry store in downtown Gibson City would begin soon followed by a decision on whether to rebuild it. The jewelry store at 113 N. Sangamon Ave. has been closed since last Independence Day, when it sustained extensive damage in a fire that started at the bar next door.
Illinois names Outstanding Airmen of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Three Airmen from the 126th Air Refueling Wing earned top honors from the Illinois Air National Guard, including one from Peoria, during its Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony, on Jan. 7, at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. According to an Illinois National Guard...
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
Obituary: Michael Rutledge
Michael Troy Rutledge, 53, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 3:39 pm Sunday January 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Thursday January 12, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am. Private family burial will be at a later date in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Ford County sheriff: ‘Law-abiding’ owners of assault weapons won’t be arrested here
PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Chad Johnson added his name Thursday to the list of sheriffs across Illinois who say they will not be arresting the owners of semiautomatic weapons solely over their refusal to register those guns as required by the newly signed Protect Illinois Communities Act. Under...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Ford County Board opposes ban of assault weapons in Illinois
PAXTON — The Ford County Board voted 9-1 Monday night to approve a resolution opposing any legislation that would ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. Earlier Monday night, the Illinois Senate approved a bill to ban semiautomatic weapons that differed slightly from a recent House-passed...
