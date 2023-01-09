ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Westbury, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
PIX11

Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home,...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
ELMONT, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy