Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
Police: Person sought for stealing catalytic converters in Kings Park
Police say a person inside a white BMW stole catalytic converters from two cars on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on Dec. 28.
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home,...
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On...
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
New law doubles fine for illegal ATV use on public roads in Suffolk County amid flood of complaints
Suffolk County Police say they received more than 1,500 complaints last year.
Main break disrupts water service, closes streets in Port Chester
Water company crews are on the scene working to fix a 12-inch main on Irving Avenue.
Bronx resident loses car after losing home to fire in 2022
Surveillance video shows a dark SUV near the stolen vehicle with multiple men running between the two cars.
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
Riverhead Town completes purchase of Second Street property from Peconic Bay Medical Center
The Town of Riverhead today closed on the purchase of the West Second Street site that will be the new Town Hall, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced this afternoon. The closing on the $20 million deal took place in the supervisor’s office. “This Town purchase will allow for the much-needed...
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Queens man accused of attacking, robbing employee outside NUMC
Detectives say the 26-year-old employee was returning to the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike when she was approached by 35-year-old Jordoni Dalrymple.
Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner
Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
NYPD: Garbage trucks fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a garbage truck on Kings Highway in Brooklyn Thursday night.
News 12
Wappingers Falls police urge residents to lock their cars following rash of break-ins
Police in Dutchess County say they are seeing a string of car break-ins and they want residents' help stopping them. Village of Wappingers Falls police say there have been break-ins in several neighborhoods. They include Wenliss Terrace, South Remsen Avenue, Maple Street, Adams Street and South Avenue. They say all...
