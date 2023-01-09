Read full article on original website
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
The Missouri House of Representatives Tighten Women’s Dress Code, Blasted For ‘Sexist’ Proposal
The state of Missouri is making national news this week after its House of Representatives met during its General Assembly on the floor of the Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday. There, lawmakers debated changes to House Rules, which included a stricter dress code for women. Led by Republican state Rep. Ann Kelley, the proposed amendment would require women to wear jackets, both blazers and knit blazers, as “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.” Multiple Missouri House Democrats pushed back against the proposal calling it impractical and sexist. “We are fighting — again — for a woman’s right...
US days away from hitting debt limit, sparking financial fight in Congress
The Treasury Department is warning Congress that the U.S. is just days away from hitting the debt ceiling. That sets up a likely showdown as lawmakers decide how to raise the country's debt limits.
