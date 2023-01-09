ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal

By Jamie Ostroff
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prUxE_0k8s45ol00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising.

This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, argues the company violated consumer protection laws because prices displayed on shelves were lower than prices at the register for some items at multiple Dollar General stores.

Neither Dollar General’s corporate offices nor the attorney defending the company in the lawsuit have responded to multiple requests for comment since the lawsuit was filed.

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

In a motion to dismiss filed Friday in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, Dollar General’s attorney calls Ohio’s complaint “vague, ambiguous and devoid of factual allegations,” arguing the state has offered no proof of its allegations.

NBC4 found proof of the issue in November after visiting multiple Dollar General stores in Franklin County.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, who is working with Yost’s office, said his inspectors continue to document the issue at multiple Dollar General stores.

NBC4 reported in December that the auditor’s office created new consumer warning decals to place on cash registers that failed inspections. Typically, Stinziano said retailers are quick to resolve any issues that are noted in an inspection.

DeWine bans TikTok, other Chinese-operated apps on state-owned devices

“It’s just truly unprecedented to have so many failures– so much lack of desire of working together,” Stinziano said Monday. “I know it’s a point of frustration, not only for Franklin County. We want to be out testing other vendors, other stores, and making sure everyone is paying what they should be, and not just be focused on this one particular organization.”

Monica Moran, a spokeswoman for Stinziano’s office, said the following Dollar General locations repeatedly failed inspections :

  • 445 Agler Rd., Gahanna
  • 936 S. Hamilton Rd., Whitehall
  • 3409 Cleveland Ave., Clinton Township
  • 3082 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
  • 6340 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg
  • 5224 E. Main St., Whitehall
  • 4608A W. Broad St., Columbus, Prairie Township

“At the Dollar General on W. Broad St., the decals had been removed by a district manager. The decals were replaced by our office,” Moran added.

Stinziano continues to warn Dollar General customers to be aware that the price you see on the shelf may not be the price you’re charged. And if that happens, they want to hear from you.

Consumers can submit complaints to the Franklin County Auditor here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout

When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio AG files for restraining order against Dollar General

“There’s a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue – and that’s despite numerous consumer complaints, failed auditor inspections and our lawsuit,” Yost said in a press release. “The bait-and-switch price games stop now.”
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
OHIO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrats sue over Ohio’s new voter ID law

A group of left-leaning organizations, led by a prominent Democratic Party law-firm, is challenging several new Ohio voting laws, including a new photo ID voting requirement. Last week, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that imposes a photo ID requirement to vote. The new Ohio law also moves up the deadline for voters to request and then return a mail-in ballot, specifically requiring voters to request their mail-in ballots a week before the election rather than three days, and return their ballots no later than four days after election day, rather than the 10 days after that was previously specified.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy