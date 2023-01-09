ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

SinisterStone
3d ago

That’s why there is something called stop lights and WALK and DO NOT WALK lights. Bus drivers suck, they never want to wait. The buses need to be more in sync with each other. And clean up that intersection. Having six lanes of traffic in the ghetto where no one follows the rules is ridiculous.

Ruti
3d ago

Happy to know the driver turned herself in. Thank you for coming forward. Condolences to the deceased and and her love ones.

Ahmed Mansour
3d ago

Why people walk in traffic for a bus I will never understand. It's not that serious to risk your life to catch a bus!

