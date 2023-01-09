Read full article on original website
Now showing: “A Man Called Otto” and “The Seven Faces of Jane”
A heartwarming family film and a quirky portrait of a woman in need of change are available for viewing this week. Here to review A Man Called Otto and The Seven Faces of Jane are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Be sure to give Chuck and Pam a...
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted
Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet. We apologize for this mistake. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted. Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the […]
City of Urbana hosts meeting to discuss new firehouse facilities
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Big upgrades are coming to the Urbana Fire Department. It’s a project 30 years in the making. “This is new ground for a lot of people here, great for the community, great for the fire department who hasn’t seen an upgrade, I think the stations themselves probably 50 or 60 years […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
City of Urbana hosting open house on firehouse construction tonight
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Urbana community are invited to attend an open house on Thursday regarding construction at Urbana firehouses. The Urbana City Council will be hosting the open house at its chambers, located at 400 South Vine Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. City staff, including city council members, and representatives […]
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
UPDATE: All-clear issued after bomb threat at University of Illinois
Update 9:00 a.m. An Illini-Alert has been issued announcing that the emergency has ended and it is safe to resume activities at the building. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois reported a credible bomb threat around 6 a.m. this morning on campus. An Illini-Alert was sent out that there is a credible bomb threat […]
Take a journey using sound healing with Anastasia Lindsey
Anastasia Lindsey is an author from Decatur, IL. Her powerful words highlight all sides of life – the beautiful and the ugly. Her book will take you on a journey of so many emotions and growth spurts. Anastasia designed her book for all those roses out there with hopes they get in touch with their inner most darkest secrets and to unravel.
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Arrest made in Champaign’s first murder of 2023
Editor’s note: This article originally listed Zaire Herman as being 21 years old, an age that was provided by the Champaign Police Department. Champaign Police have since corrected themselves to say Herman is actually 20 years old. This article has been updated accordingly. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection […]
ISP: Northbound Route 45 open again after semi-truck crash
Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed at County Road 1150 North, the Champaign/Douglas County line. The driver of the truck was taken […]
Ford County Sheriff adding K9 program
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new crime-fighting tool is on the way to Ford County, but not one that you may think. This one will have four legs and a tail. Chad Johnson, the Ford County Sheriff, is establishing a K9 program. He said the dog will help alleviate drug use. He knows it’s a […]
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
