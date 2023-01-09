Read full article on original website
gravelord nito
3d ago
Good clear picture of them... they didn't even have to look up at cameras and smile to be made famous
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Police and Celina Fire Marshal’s Office Arrest Suspect in Arson Cases
The Celina Police Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a string of fires over the past few months. Working in connection with the Celina Fire Department Fire Marshal and Collin County Fire Marshal, Celina police detectives apprehended Jonathan Andrew Hughes from Melissa on Jan. 11.
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
KXII.com
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches Investigation
Fort Worth Police Department detective, Tanner Martin, was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. The Benbrook Police Department made the arrest. Fox 4 reports that in light of the arrest, an administrative investigation has been opened by Fort Worth PD. As a result, Martin has been placed on restricted duty and had his police powers suspended until the investigation is completed. No additional information about the case has been released.
Dallas police release video showing person of interest in a murder this week
allas police now have some security video showing a man they believe to be the killer who left a man to die in northeast Dallas this week. Tuesday, the victim Nelson Flores was found shot to death i
McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts
In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body cam video and new details on last week's deadly police shooting where officers killed a man armed with a machete-style knife. Officers responded to the home near McCart Avenue and Alta Mesa Boulevard after getting a 9-1-1 call from the man's...
Fort Worth police detective arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."
Man gunned down in his Denton apartment, the killer is still on the run
A killer is on the loose in Denton where a man was gunned down at an apartment complex near the UNT campus. Residents heard gunfire and called 911. Police and paramedics found the victim dying in his unit at The Quarter Apartments
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
Former Blue Mound secretary indicted for allegedly stealing city funds
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A grand jury has indicted the former city secretary in Blue Mound on theft charges after the city's mayor says the secretary gave herself a large raise.Cynthia Daniels was booked into jail last month, and faces three counts of theft. The indictment does not indicate how much Daniels allegedly took, but the charges on two counts put it between $2,500 and $30,000.The investigation into Daniels started last year according to city Mayor Darlene Copeland, who said while fulfilling an open records request for employee salaries, staff discovered Daniels was being paid at a rate of $70,000...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas
The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
