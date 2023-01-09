FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO