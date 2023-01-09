ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, TX

gravelord nito
3d ago

Good clear picture of them... they didn't even have to look up at cameras and smile to be made famous

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Celina Police and Celina Fire Marshal’s Office Arrest Suspect in Arson Cases

The Celina Police Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a string of fires over the past few months. Working in connection with the Celina Fire Department Fire Marshal and Collin County Fire Marshal, Celina police detectives apprehended Jonathan Andrew Hughes from Melissa on Jan. 11.
CELINA, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KXII.com

Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches Investigation

Fort Worth Police Department detective, Tanner Martin, was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. The Benbrook Police Department made the arrest. Fox 4 reports that in light of the arrest, an administrative investigation has been opened by Fort Worth PD. As a result, Martin has been placed on restricted duty and had his police powers suspended until the investigation is completed. No additional information about the case has been released.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Former Blue Mound secretary indicted for allegedly stealing city funds

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A grand jury has indicted the former city secretary in Blue Mound on theft charges after the city's mayor says the secretary gave herself a large raise.Cynthia Daniels was booked into jail last month, and faces three counts of theft. The indictment does not indicate how much Daniels allegedly took, but the charges on two counts put it between $2,500 and $30,000.The investigation into Daniels started last year according to city Mayor Darlene Copeland, who said while fulfilling an open records request for employee salaries, staff discovered Daniels was being paid at a rate of $70,000...
BLUE MOUND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
