Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November.

Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.

In an update Monday, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers continue “to actively search the suspected shooter.”

“Jefferson has no known permanent address, something that complicates our search for him,” Fryer said in an email. “In the hours after the shooting, we shared Jefferson has ties to Madison and Milwaukee. We have since learned he also has connections to the city of Chicago. This remains an open investigation. We have multiple resources within our Violent Crimes Unit assigned to this case.”

According to a criminal complaint, Jefferson shot the victim several times while in the 100 block of State Street. The two had gotten into an argument roughly a week before the shooting; Jefferson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for reportedly threatening to kill the victim.

Jefferson was released from jail a day before the Nov. 29 shooting.

Police consider Jefferson to be armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911. People with information on the case can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit tips at p3tips.com .

MORE COVERAGE:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.