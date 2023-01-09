ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ktzyw_0k8s3Ren00

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November.

Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.

In an update Monday, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers continue “to actively search the suspected shooter.”

“Jefferson has no known permanent address, something that complicates our search for him,” Fryer said in an email. “In the hours after the shooting, we shared Jefferson has ties to Madison and Milwaukee. We have since learned he also has connections to the city of Chicago. This remains an open investigation. We have multiple resources within our Violent Crimes Unit assigned to this case.”

According to a criminal complaint, Jefferson shot the victim several times while in the 100 block of State Street. The two had gotten into an argument roughly a week before the shooting; Jefferson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for reportedly threatening to kill the victim.

Jefferson was released from jail a day before the Nov. 29 shooting.

Police consider Jefferson to be armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911. People with information on the case can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit tips at p3tips.com .

MORE COVERAGE:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest

The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting

A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

Man charged with attempted homicide in Monroe shots fired incident

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested after police say a gun was allegedly fired into a home Tuesday night in Monroe. No one inside the residence on the 1500 block of 16th Street was harmed after reports of a gunshot being fired were made after 8:30 p.m., according to Monroe Police.
MONROE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints

A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge

On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Man pleads not guilty to charge he provided gun to child used to shoot another child

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in court Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child-consequence is death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy