'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Trailer Reveals a Secret Experiment Gone Right
It’s been a while since we last heard from animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which means it’s the perfect time for Disney to drop a new trailer of this gorgeous-looking animation and tease what’s coming in Season 1. The story centers around a super-genius adolescent girl who fights bad guys alongside a huge dinosaur partner.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
Every Major Death From 'Alice in Borderland'
In a show as bloody as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, it can be hard keeping up with who lives and who dies. After all, between murder games and just plain, regular murders, Alice in Borderland has a body count that can give even serial killer Oki Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) a run for his money. And, in Season 2, a surprise twist left viewers unsure of what exactly life and death actually looks like in the world of Alice in Borderland. In case you are one of the many people left befuddled by what exactly went on in that finale, or in case you just can’t remember who died at the Beach and who made it back to Shibuya, here’s a list of all the characters who died in Alice in Borderland and what cost them their lives. Well, the main ones, anyway. I’m sorry, but we really can’t account for every poor extra that kicked it during a game of tag.
‘Glass Onion’: 10 Actors Who Need to Star in a ‘Knives Out’ Movie
Regardless of your stance on which film was better, Glass Onion or its 2019 predecessor, viewers can agree that Rian Johnson's Knives Out films always have a stellar cast. From former wrestlers, rom-com stars, Broadway icons, and up-and-coming silver screen stars, the ensemble casts featured in both the first and second Knives Out are a special kind of perfection all films should aspire to, and something fans can only hope will be matched (if not surpassed) with a third film or any future installments.
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
How to Watch 'The Last of Us': Where to Stream the Series
Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
'Sharper' Trailer Shows Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in a Twisted Heist Thriller
It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
‘To Leslie’: Andrea Riseborough on the Moviemaking Marathon That Landed Her a Spirit Award Nomination
Andrea Riseborough is one of the most exciting creators out there right now. If you can’t get behind that statement, odds are, you haven’t seen enough of her one-of-a-kind filmography. From Birdman to Battle of the Sexes, Black Mirror, Mandy, Possessor, and then some, Riseborough is consistently taking on bold projects, completely vanishing into her roles, and showing a willingness to take her work to the nth degree to bring the trustiest version of her characters' experiences to the screen. All of that is on display yet again in one of her latest releases, To Leslie.
First 'Saint X' Images Show Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, and More in Hulu Adaptation
Almost a year after Hulu ordered its Saint X adaptation to series, the streamer released the first images of its main cast members in the upcoming show. Set to be the latest among the streamer's myriad of recent novel adaptations, the series is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 debut psychological thriller and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. The images also come as the show sets a release date of April 26 on Hulu.
'You' Season 4: Joe Goldberg May Have Met His Match in New Clip
Is there anything quite as unnerving as a serial killer accusing other people of being cold-hearted? Well, that's looking like the basic premise of season four of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You. Back in 2018, audiences were introduced to New York "nice guy" Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an unassuming bookstore manager with a side passion for fixating, falling and murdering his reel of overnight flames. Season four is set in the heart of London as Joe takes on a new persona and new role as Professor Moore. With a class full of potential flames and potential victims, Joe's insatiable appetite for obsessive romance is sure to be put to the test. In a new video shared ahead of the season, Joe unpacks the depths of one student's soul.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Kang, MODOK, and a Multitude of Scott Langs
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, revealing new secrets about the highly-anticipated threequel. As expected, the trailer is focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the new overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thanks to the new footage, we know why Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) decides to work with Kang. As if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios has also confirmed rumors, revealed the design of a fan-favorite villain, and even teased how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fits with the Multiverse theme of the MCU. So, it’s time to break down everything we learned from the new trailer.
