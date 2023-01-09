Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Rhinelander food pantry bringing back CANtastic event for 11th year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and The Rouman Cinema are excited to sponsor their 11th CANtastic event. The CANtastic Steering Committee is actively seeking ‘build teams’ to participate in this fun community event. The competition is open to any group or organization in the Rhinelander area. This year’s Build Day will be Feb. 11 at The Rouman Cinema. The CANtastic creations will be on display for two weeks to allow the public to view and judge them.
WSAW
Boys & Girls Club of Wausau opens doors to area kids on MLK Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools being closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a lot of area children with a lot of free time on their hands. The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has decided to open up their facility to all teens, regardless of membership, on Monday from 1-4 p.m. for a series of special presentations. All club members will get to enjoy the entire day of celebratory activities including celebrating civil rights and diversity, art projects, a career tour at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, and a modern Hmong art demonstration including hip-hop dancing and mixed martial arts.
WSAW
Kid’s clothing closet seeks donations, also in need of volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A project by the United Way of Marathon County to provide new or gently used clothing for all children sizes is seeking donations. For the last 18 years, Rebecca’s Closet has served anyone who needs clothing for their children. It was started in 2005 by Kathy Volkmann, who was the Vice President of Clover Belt Credit Union. Kathy was helping a social worker gather clothing for a family when she offered clothes that her niece Rebecca, outgrew.
WSAW
Rhinelander PIE launches 2023 golden apple award program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander Partners in Education has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. “The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” said Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President.
WSAW
Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raise over $100K for 2023 donations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday at their big reveal celebration, Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual awards celebration. The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists. Marathon...
WSAW
Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments. The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter...
WSAW
Wausau Cyclones to host corgi races in upcoming home game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi races to their home game on Jan. 21st at 7:10 p.m. The corgi races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from northcentral Wisconsin and beyond. “Our...
WSAW
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
WSAW
Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
WSAW
Wausau Torch Ride to kick off 34th Badger State Winter Games on Jan. 19
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the 2023 Badger State Winter Games draws closer to opening their 34th season, they are excited to announce the fourth annual Snowmobile Torch Ride from Wausau to Eagle River. The Torch Ride will involve 17 snowmobile clubs, four counties, and over 200 miles of snowmobile...
WSAW
USDA Forest Service to waive day fees at Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest for “fee-free days”
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For the winter recreation season on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, this fee waiver applies to some trailheads where visitors might normally pay a $5 day-use fee.
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project
The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders. The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the...
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Comments / 0