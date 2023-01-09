Welcome to the first New England Patriots mailbag of the 2023 offseason. Dive in and enjoy. Is CB, OT or WR the biggest draft need for them to attack early in Rds 1-2? Depends on how the Patriots approach free agency, which opens six weeks before the draft. But to me, offensive tackle is their clear and obvious No. 1 positional need. Their only tackles currently under contract for the 2023 season are Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber, and the Patriots could release Brown with only a minimal financial penalty if they choose to do so.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO