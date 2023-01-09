Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Why Lamar Jackson-Ravens Drama Could Ultimately Become Patriots Problem
We might already have seen the last of Lamar Jackson in a Ravens uniform. The Baltimore quarterback has been ruled out for Sunday’s NFL wild-card round playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson hasn’t played in more than a month, and given the mounting tension between player and franchise, it wouldn’t be surprising to see things blow up this offseason.
New York Post
Mike Williams out as Chargers’ Week 18 decisions turn into injury nightmare
Brandon Staley’s decision to play starters in a meaningless Week 18 game could have massive ramifications for the Chargers. Wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a “small, non-surgical fracture in his back,” according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thirty, and he’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks. That’d keep him out barring a Super Bowl run by Los Angeles. Late in the second quarter against the Broncos, Williams took a screen pass and sprinted five yards before being tackled from behind. He gingerly walked toward the sideline before trainers helped him the rest of the way. The CBS broadcast later showed Williams on a cart, heading...
Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans
We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense. On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.
Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Patriots Mailbag: What Will Pats Do With Matt Patricia?
Welcome to the first New England Patriots mailbag of the 2023 offseason. Dive in and enjoy. Is CB, OT or WR the biggest draft need for them to attack early in Rds 1-2? Depends on how the Patriots approach free agency, which opens six weeks before the draft. But to me, offensive tackle is their clear and obvious No. 1 positional need. Their only tackles currently under contract for the 2023 season are Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber, and the Patriots could release Brown with only a minimal financial penalty if they choose to do so.
These Patriots Players Also Received 2022 NFL All-Pro Votes
Rookie punt returner Marcus Jones was the only New England player to land a spot on the 2022 Associated Press All-Pro first or second teams. But several other Patriots garnered All-Pro consideration. The following players received votes but failed to make the cut:. — Right guard Mike Onwenu finished third...
Former Patriot Found This Bill Belichick Report ‘Unbelievable’
The dynamic inside the walls of Gillette Stadium is vastly different from the one Ted Johnson came to know over the course of his Patriots tenure. New England players’ respect for Bill Belichick recently was called into question in wake of Jack Jones’ suspension. Failing to follow guidelines for his injury rehab apparently was the root of the problem for the rookie cornerback, who reportedly talked back to Belichick at one point when the sides were at odds.
Atlanta to be Neutral Site for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site for a potential Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game. The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Last week, NFL owners approved a resolution to address “competitive...
Texans to Interview Lions OC Ben Johnson on Thursday
After firing former head coach Lovie Smith on Monday, the Houston Texans are wasting no time looking for his replacement. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans will interview current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their vacant head coaching position on Thursday. Johnson also has interviews...
DeAndre Hopkins Trade? Five Potential Landing Spots For Star Wideout
The 2022-23 NFL campaign hasn’t even reached the postseason and we already have one of the juiciest rumors of the offseason: the Arizona Cardinals reportedly are planning to trade wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Score’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the development Tuesday evening. If...
DeAndre Hopkins Odds: Patriots Among Early Favorites To Land WR
The Arizona Cardinals are cleaning house, and that could mean DeAndre Hopkins is playing football for a new team in 2023. The Cardinals have already sent head coach Kliff Kingsbury packing, and general manager Steve Keim also stepped down as the offseason got started. Factor in quarterback Kyler Murray’s late-season ACL tear and J.J. Watt’s retirement, and the 2023 campaign almost certainly will be devoted to rebuilding in the desert.
What Does Patriots Statement Mean For Jerod Mayo’s 2023 Role?
The New England Patriots’ unprecedented Thursday night statement included two headline-worthy announcements. One was that the Patriots will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. The team declaring that was news in itself — Bill Belichick typically is loath to reveal any details about his roster or staff until the NFL requires him to — but earlier reports had indicated that New England was making changes to its offensive coaching structure after an underwhelming 2022 season.
Here’s When Bills Star ‘Knew’ Buffalo Would End Patriots’ Season
After receiving a moving text message in the lead-up to Week 18, Jordan Poyer knew the Patriots didn’t stand a chance at Highmark Stadium. New England had everything to play for in the final week of the regular season. The Patriots would have claimed a playoff berth with a win in Buffalo as well as a first-round date with the Cincinnati Bengals, who New England narrowly fell to in Week 16.
Ravens RB Gus Edwards Returns to Practice on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. If the Ravens want any chance of pulling off the mammoth upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it’s going to have to come on the ground with the likely absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Getting Edwards’s return to the backfield would be monumental in improving their chances of putting together an effective ground game plan for Sunday and perhaps a glimmer of hope to keep up with an explosive Cincinnati Bengals offense. Keep an eye out for his practice status on Friday.
Chicago Bears Hiring Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as President, CEO
According to ESPN.com, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next President and CEO. Warren replaces Ted Phillips, who announced his retirement following a 40-year run with the historic franchise. The 59-year-old was hired by the Big Ten in 2020, becoming the first-ever...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0