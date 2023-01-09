Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.

