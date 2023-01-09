Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Collider
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise Of The Pink Ladies’
A teaser trailer has been released for Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – check it out above. The musical comedy series serves as a prequel to the 1978 classic Grease, taking place four years prior in 1954 to tell the origin story of the Pink Ladies girl gang.
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series
During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect
After taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, and he has an excellent co-star lined up.
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
Collider
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
‘Barry’: Henry Winkler Says Season 4 Has Finished Shooting But Is Scared To Say Whether Show Is Ending
Henry Winkler plays father figure Gene Cousineau in the HBO comedy drama Barry. Speaking Tuesday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where he’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, he revealed that the fourth season has finished shooting and is currently in editing. Related Story Golden Globes Photos: Live From the Red Carpet Related Story Deadline's Golden Globes Live Blog Related Story Golden Globes: Celebs On Red Carpet Explain Why They Decided To Attend HFPA's Party This Year This comes after HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season earlier this year. However, Winkler refused to be drawn on whether Season 4 would be Barry’s...
Collider
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Trailer Reveals a Secret Experiment Gone Right
It’s been a while since we last heard from animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which means it’s the perfect time for Disney to drop a new trailer of this gorgeous-looking animation and tease what’s coming in Season 1. The story centers around a super-genius adolescent girl who fights bad guys alongside a huge dinosaur partner.
Comments / 0